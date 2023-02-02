Heading 3

Sara-Kareena:
Celebs' airport style

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti Anand

FASHION

FEB 02, 2023

Image: Pinkvilla

The actress knows how to make heads turn with her classy looks

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

She has kept it simple and stylish in white top and cargo pants

Janhvi Kapoor

KAREENA TO ALIA: DIVAS LOVE FOR SELFIE

VIDYA Balan's WESTERN LOOKS TO STEAL

Image: Pinkvilla

She is wearing a white sweatshirt and shorts as she steps out of the airport

Ananya Panday

Image: Pinkvilla

Sara is wearing a light blue salwar suit and is looking pretty

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked chic in a white shirt and trench coat

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

She is wearing a lavender colour athleisure as she walks inside the airport

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

She is a fashionista and looks stylish as ever in this checked outfit

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

She never fails to make heads turn with her airport appearances

Kiara Advani

Image: Pinkvilla

She often chooses comfort over style and never goes wrong

Neha Dhupia

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here