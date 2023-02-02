Sara-Kareena:
Celebs' airport style
FEB 02, 2023
Image: Pinkvilla
The actress knows how to make heads turn with her classy looks
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
She has kept it simple and stylish in white top and cargo pants
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
She is wearing a white sweatshirt and shorts as she steps out of the airport
Ananya Panday
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara is wearing a light blue salwar suit and is looking pretty
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked chic in a white shirt and trench coat
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
She is wearing a lavender colour athleisure as she walks inside the airport
Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
She is a fashionista and looks stylish as ever in this checked outfit
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
She never fails to make heads turn with her airport appearances
Kiara Advani
Image: Pinkvilla
She often chooses comfort over style and never goes wrong
Neha Dhupia
