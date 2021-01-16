Sara to Kiara

CELEBS In

PINK DRESSES

January 16, 2021

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in this pink body con dress

Sonam Kapoor is her stylish best as she attends the Cannes film festival in a glittering pink Elie Saab number

Pic credits: Getty images

Ananya Panday channels her inner Barbie in this hot pink dress

Katrina Kaif is resplendent in this one-shouldered pink dress

Tara Sutaria is all smiles as she poses in this pink blazer dress by Sunaina Khera

Kiara Advani looks cute as a button in this fun pink ensemble

Anushka Sharma slays in this full length pink sequinned number

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in this zippered sweetheart neckline pink dress

Rakul Preet Singh looks radiant in this baby pink maxi dress

Who can forget this bespoke Ashi Studio ensemble that Deepika Padukone rocked at Cannes!

Pic credits: Getty images

Sara Ali Khan puts her best fashion foot forward in this pink gown by Monisha Jaisingh

Kangana Ranaut is Spring time come alive in this floral pink dress

