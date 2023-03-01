Heading 3

Sara-Kiara: Divas in crop tops

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti Anand

Fashion

mar 01, 2023

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looks cute in this one-shoulder pink crop top and baggy blue denim 

 Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla

Her white crop top and blue denim pants is just perfect for that scorching heat 

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

A breezy crop top is perfect for gym 

 Kriti Sanon

Image: Pinkvilla

A satin white co-ord set featuring a crop top and a skirt is again very cool

Kiara Advani

Image: Pinkvilla

She has styled a pair of ripped denim pants with a sweater top

Anushka Sharma

Image: Pinkvilla

She looks stylish in a black crop top and a pair of yellow pants

Ananya Panday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

A light blue tube top with a pair of white wide-legged trousers is winning hearts 

 Janhvi Kapoor

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She has aced the off-duty look with a neon green crop top and denim pants

 Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

She looks pretty in a blue crop top 

Shraddha Kapoor 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here