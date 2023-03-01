Sara-Kiara: Divas in crop tops

pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
Fashion
mar 01, 2023
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looks cute in this one-shoulder pink crop top and baggy blue denim
Alia Bhatt
Image: Pinkvilla
Her white crop top and blue denim pants is just perfect for that scorching heat
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
A breezy crop top is perfect for gym
Kriti Sanon
Image: Pinkvilla
A satin white co-ord set featuring a crop top and a skirt is again very cool
Kiara Advani
Image: Pinkvilla
She has styled a pair of ripped denim pants with a sweater top
Anushka Sharma
Image: Pinkvilla
She looks stylish in a black crop top and a pair of yellow pants
Ananya Panday
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
A light blue tube top with a pair of white wide-legged trousers is winning hearts
Janhvi Kapoor
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She has aced the off-duty look with a neon green crop top and denim pants
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
She looks pretty in a blue crop top
Shraddha Kapoor
