Sara To Kriti: Celebs who love polka dot Sep 03, 2021
Bringing the polka dot trend back in style, Kriti Sanon donned a beautiful strapless red dress bearing black polka dots all over it
A fan of the classic prints, Sara Ali Khan sported two polka-dot print outfits, a while ago. First, she chose this bodyfit white number for a sexy diva look
And then she wore a white co-ord set with black dots all over for an off-beat formal look
Sonakshi Sinha also hopped on the bandwagon by sporting a retro look that included a red dress with big white polka dots printed on it
Kareena Kapoor Khan kept things fuss-free in a sheer mini dress that bore white polka-dot prints all over it
For an event in the city, Katrina Kaif wore a full-sleeve black featuring white polka dots shirt paired with a mustard yellow leather skirt
Radhika Madan showed us a fun way to wear black and white like a true diva!
During the promotions of ‘Chhapaak’, Deepika Padukone chose to wear an off-shoulder white dress that bore big black polka dots all over it
Ananya Panday gave a quirky upgrade to her wardrobe by opting for a polka-dot print co-ord set
In the traditional arena, Shilpa Shetty took us down the memory lane by recreating a retro look in a black and white saree
Priyanka Chopra Jonas also sported a red polka dot custom-made Sabyasachi saree and showed the world how it’s done!
