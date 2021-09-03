Sara To Kriti: Celebs who love polka dot

Sep 03, 2021

Bringing the polka dot trend back in style, Kriti Sanon donned a beautiful strapless red dress bearing black polka dots all over it

A fan of the classic prints, Sara Ali Khan sported two polka-dot print outfits, a while ago. First, she chose this bodyfit white number for a sexy diva look

And then she wore a white co-ord set with black dots all over for an off-beat formal look

Sonakshi Sinha also hopped on the bandwagon by sporting a retro look that included a red dress with big white polka dots printed on it

Kareena Kapoor Khan kept things fuss-free in a sheer mini dress that bore white polka-dot prints all over it
For an event in the city, Katrina Kaif wore a full-sleeve black featuring white polka dots shirt paired with a mustard yellow leather skirt

Radhika Madan showed us a fun way to wear black and white like a true diva!

During the promotions of ‘Chhapaak’, Deepika Padukone chose to wear an off-shoulder white dress that bore big black polka dots all over it

Ananya Panday gave a quirky upgrade to her wardrobe by opting for a polka-dot print co-ord set

In the traditional arena, Shilpa Shetty took us down the memory lane by recreating a retro look in a black and white saree

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also sported a red polka dot custom-made Sabyasachi saree and showed the world how it’s done!

