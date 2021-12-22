Sara to Kriti: Celebs in a ruffle dress

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 22, 2021

Shilpa Shetty 

Luxe and dreamy, Shilpa Shetty’s pink ruffle gown with a one-shoulder design is one of our favourite looks of the season!

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram 

Shilpa Shetty 

Shilpa then took us by storm in a ravishing red bodycon dress with dramatic layers of ruffles on it

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram 

TAYLOR SWIFT

At the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift walked down the red carpet in a ruffled mini dress and left us in awe of her beauty! 

Image: Getty Images

MALAIKA ARORA

Malaika dialled up the drama in a red H&M X Giambattista Valli dress that featured layers of ruffles on it

Video: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday turned into a runway queen in this ravishing red ruffle gown with a halter neckline and dense tiered frills

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Deepika Padukone left us gasping in a bright pink bodycon gown featuring ruffles and dramatic sleeves

deepika padukone

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram 

Sara looked like a modern day princess in an icy blue asymmetric ruffle gown from AADNEVIK

sara ali khan

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Bhumi put her most alluring foot forward in a dramatic red ruffle gown featuring a strapless neckline and a sensuous thigh-high slit! 

Bhumi Pednekar

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Priyanka Chopra made a stunning case for ruffled dresses by picking out a monochromatic gown that featured layers of frills in black and white

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Image: Getty Images

Looking her most adorable self, Kriti donned a strapless red ruffle dress with black polka dots all over it

KRITI SANON

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Outfits that only Ranveer Singh can wear

Click Here