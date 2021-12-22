Sara to Kriti: Celebs in a ruffle dress
Shilpa Shetty
Luxe and dreamy, Shilpa Shetty’s pink ruffle gown with a one-shoulder design is one of our favourite looks of the season!
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa then took us by storm in a ravishing red bodycon dress with dramatic layers of ruffles on it
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
TAYLOR SWIFT
At the 2019 Billboard Music Awards, Taylor Swift walked down the red carpet in a ruffled mini dress and left us in awe of her beauty!
Image: Getty Images
MALAIKA ARORA
Malaika dialled up the drama in a red H&M X Giambattista Valli dress that featured layers of ruffles on it
Video: Pinkvilla
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday turned into a runway queen in this ravishing red ruffle gown with a halter neckline and dense tiered frills
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Deepika Padukone left us gasping in a bright pink bodycon gown featuring ruffles and dramatic sleeves
deepika padukone
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
Sara looked like a modern day princess in an icy blue asymmetric ruffle gown from AADNEVIK
sara ali khan
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Bhumi put her most alluring foot forward in a dramatic red ruffle gown featuring a strapless neckline and a sensuous thigh-high slit!
Bhumi Pednekar
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Priyanka Chopra made a stunning case for ruffled dresses by picking out a monochromatic gown that featured layers of frills in black and white
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
Image: Getty Images
Looking her most adorable self, Kriti donned a strapless red ruffle dress with black polka dots all over it
KRITI SANON
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
