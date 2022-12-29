Heading 3

Sara-Kriti:
Diva’s hot cut-out dresses

DEC 29, 2022

FASHION

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi is known for her sizzling fashion choices and this look is no different

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara turned up the heat online when she dropped this hot photo of herself in a black cut-out dress

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya raised the hotness quotient in this animal print-cut out dress

Ananya Panday

Source: Surya Sarkar Instagram

Kriti managed to pull off this risque white cut-out ensemble with utmost grace

Kriti Sanon

Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram

She set hearts racing with her orange ribbed cut-out dress

Deepika Padukone

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya’s bold look captured a lot of attention on social media

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara made jaws drop in this red sequined cut-out dress teamed up with red blazer

Kiara Advani

Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

Mouni wore this blue cut-out dress with floral detailings for her vacation

Mouni Roy

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora is truly a vision to behold in this blue blingy cut-out outfit 

Nora Fatehi

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia gave major doll vibes in this pink short dress

Alia Bhatt

