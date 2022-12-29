Sara-Kriti:
Diva’s hot cut-out dresses
Hardika Gupta
DEC 29, 2022
FASHION
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi is known for her sizzling fashion choices and this look is no different
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara turned up the heat online when she dropped this hot photo of herself in a black cut-out dress
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya raised the hotness quotient in this animal print-cut out dress
Ananya Panday
Source: Surya Sarkar Instagram
Kriti managed to pull off this risque white cut-out ensemble with utmost grace
Kriti Sanon
Source: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She set hearts racing with her orange ribbed cut-out dress
Deepika Padukone
Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya’s bold look captured a lot of attention on social media
Shanaya Kapoor
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara made jaws drop in this red sequined cut-out dress teamed up with red blazer
Kiara Advani
Source: Mouni Roy Instagram
Mouni wore this blue cut-out dress with floral detailings for her vacation
Mouni Roy
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora is truly a vision to behold in this blue blingy cut-out outfit
Nora Fatehi
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia gave major doll vibes in this pink short dress
Alia Bhatt
