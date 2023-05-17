Heading 3

Sara-Shanaya: Dazzling in yellow outfits

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara is a strapless yellow dress. Yellow is a vibrant and cheerful colour that can instantly brighten up any outfit

Kiara Advani

Video- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Wearing a yellow outfit can make a bold fashion statement and draw attention in a crowd

Shanaya Kapoor

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Yellow clothing can range from pale pastels to bold, vibrant shades, offering a variety of options for different styles and occasions

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Yellow is often associated with happiness, sunshine, and energy, making it a popular choice for summer or outdoor events

Alia Bhatt

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Yellow can complement various skin tones, making it a versatile colour that suits a wide range of individuals

Katrina Kaif

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

Yellow is often associated with joy, enthusiasm, and creativity, making it a perfect choice for expressing one's personality through fashion

Sara Ali Khan

Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram

Yellow can be incorporated into various clothing pieces, including dresses, tops, skirts, and accessories, allowing for creativity and versatility in styling

Anushka Sharma

Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram

Yellow outfits can make a statement at special events, creating a radiant and unforgettable look

Deepika Padukone

Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Whether it's a subtle touch of yellow or a head-to-toe monochrome look, wearing yellow-coloured outfits can radiate warmth, confidence, and a sense of boldness

Khushi Kapoor

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Yellow outfits exude a sense of positivity, warmth, and optimism

Ananya Panday

