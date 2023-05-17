pinkvilla
Sara-Shanaya: Dazzling in yellow outfits
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara is a strapless yellow dress. Yellow is a vibrant and cheerful colour that can instantly brighten up any outfit
Kiara Advani
Video- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
Wearing a yellow outfit can make a bold fashion statement and draw attention in a crowd
Shanaya Kapoor
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Yellow clothing can range from pale pastels to bold, vibrant shades, offering a variety of options for different styles and occasions
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Yellow is often associated with happiness, sunshine, and energy, making it a popular choice for summer or outdoor events
Alia Bhatt
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Yellow can complement various skin tones, making it a versatile colour that suits a wide range of individuals
Katrina Kaif
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
Yellow is often associated with joy, enthusiasm, and creativity, making it a perfect choice for expressing one's personality through fashion
Sara Ali Khan
Image- Anushka Sharma’s Instagram
Yellow can be incorporated into various clothing pieces, including dresses, tops, skirts, and accessories, allowing for creativity and versatility in styling
Anushka Sharma
Image- Deepika Padukone’s Instagram
Yellow outfits can make a statement at special events, creating a radiant and unforgettable look
Deepika Padukone
Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Khushi Kapoor
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Yellow outfits exude a sense of positivity, warmth, and optimism
Ananya Panday
