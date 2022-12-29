Heading 3

Sara-Shehnaaz:
Diva's best sharara looks

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

DEC 29, 2022

FASHION

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She made heads turn in this pink sharara set along with a cape

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Nushrratt Bharucha Instagram

Take some cues from Nushrratt for styling your white sharara

Nushrratt Bharucha

Source: Shamita Shetty Instagram

Shamita wows in this pink and white printed sharara suit

Shamita Shetty

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Bollywood queen steals our hearts with this pretty ensemble

Madhuri Dixit

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara stole the limelight in this white embellished sharara set

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Kiara Advani Intagram

Kiara wore a yellow sharara set featuring a matching long shrug

Kiara Advani

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi’s pastel sharara with little detailings is perfect for your next event

Bhumi Pednekar

Source: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha picked a heavily embellished white sharara and looked stunning 

Shraddha Kapoor

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia kept her look subtle with this strappy white sharara suit

Alia Bhatt

Source: Shehnaaz Gill Instagram

Shehnaaz exudes elegance in this outfit 

Shehnaaz Gill

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here