Sara To Tara: Celebs love bright co-ords
17
aUGUST 2021
Actress Kiara Advani shows her love for co-ords in an array of bright colours. First, she picked out a pantsuit in vibrant orange shade to up the glam quotient!
And then she raised the hotness level in a shimmery green pantsuit with nothing beneath her blazer and which came with a tie-up style bow at her waist
Tara Sutaria hopped on the bandwagon by picking out a tangerine-hued mini skirt and a matching jacket to brighten things up
Shraddha Kapoor nailed the vibrant look in a tropical print high-waisted bermuda shorts and a matching overshirt
Janhvi Kapoor struck the perfect balance between vibrance and elegance by picking out a yellow three-piece skirt-suit set
Deepika Padukone wore her blingy orange pants with a matching denim shirt to show that bright is the new sexy!
Kriti Sanon added a pop of colour to her wardrobe in this bright blue Farah Sanjana outfit
Kareena Kapoor Khan made a strong case for a monotone look in hot pink pants and a full-sleeve shirt
Sara Ali Khan looked stunning in a yellow co-ord set that included a funky jacket and a matching skirt with a blue bralette
Taapsee Pannu wore her fluorescent pink mini skirt with a long fluorescent yellow blazer to give a glimpse of her bold style!
Ananya Panday’s look was chic and funky in a cropped tie-dye blouse and flared orange pants by Lavish Alice
Malaika Arora opted for a neon green three-piece set that was perfect for a day out in the sun!
For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla