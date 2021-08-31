AUGUST 31, 2021


Tara to sara:Divas love a White Dress

Katrina Kaif is a strong advocate of the shade white and she has proven her love for it by donning a dreamy off-shoulder number! 

Katrina then showed off her curvaceous frame in a white bodycon dress featuring a corseted top

For her movie promotions, Tara Sutaria had worn a beautiful Manish Malhotra mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and ruffle hem

Tara wore this strappy white slip dress and showed us how much she loves the shade! 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas likes to opt for a sparkly white dress even at the international awards shows

Credits: Getty Images

Sara Ali Khan believes that a ruffle white dress can be the best pick for a date with bae! 

For the birthday bash of sister Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor had picked out a skimpy white bodyfit number that was styled with strappy heels

A huge fan of the colour, Anushka Sharma surely has a white dress for every occasion! 

OG Fashion queen Deepika Padukone loves to keep things playful in an off-shoulder white maxi dress with black polka dots printed all over

‘Shershaah’ actress Kiara Advani also swears by a white ruffled dress to show off her petite frame

Nora Fatehi loves to flaunt her gorgeous curves in a sexy white bodycon dress with frills at the hemline

