Sara to Alia:

OCT 10, 2022
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
The JugJugg Jeeyo actress was all about glamour and charisma in a tangerine strapless gown by Mark Bumgarner
Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram
The Dear Comrade star looked fiery and spicy in a strappy low-high gown and stilettos
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Keeping things all snazzy and jazzy, she wore a gorgeous strapless gown by Manish Malhotra
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara is all about glamour in this black ruffled low-high dress with a strapless corset-style bodice
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Deepika wore an orange strapless gown with a gorgeous train, and we couldn't take our gaze away from her
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
For her day out in Paris, Priyanka opted for a chic and stylish look, wearing a blue ombre umbrella dress by Prabal Gurung
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia’s color-block dress with a side slit was so chic and perfect that it was hard to look away from her
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Flaunting her beautiful curves, The Ek Villain Returns actress stunned in a white bodycon shimmer dress styled with a high ponytail and a pair of earrings
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya’s blue strapless floral dress by Marchesa was a stunner. She styled it with a pair of strappy white stilettos and a messy bun
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha's red shimmery strapless gown was ethereal and gorgeous, styled with a pair of statement earrings
