Heading 3

Sara to Alia:

Actresses approved gowns

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

The JugJugg Jeeyo actress was all about glamour and charisma in a tangerine strapless gown by Mark Bumgarner

Kiara Advani

Image: Lakshmi Leher Instagram

The Dear Comrade star looked fiery and spicy in a strappy low-high gown and stilettos

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Keeping things all snazzy and jazzy, she wore a gorgeous strapless gown by Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara is all about glamour in this black ruffled low-high dress with a strapless corset-style bodice

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Deepika wore an orange strapless gown with a gorgeous train, and we couldn't take our gaze away from her

Deepika Padukone

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

For her day out in Paris, Priyanka opted for a chic and stylish look, wearing a blue ombre umbrella dress by Prabal Gurung

Priyanka Chopra 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia’s color-block dress with a side slit was so chic and perfect that it was hard to look away from her

Alia Bhatt

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Flaunting her beautiful curves, The Ek Villain Returns actress stunned in a white bodycon shimmer dress styled with a high ponytail and a pair of earrings

Tara Sutaria

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya’s blue strapless floral dress by Marchesa was a stunner. She styled it with a pair of strappy white stilettos and a messy bun

Ananya Panday

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha's red shimmery strapless gown was ethereal and gorgeous, styled with a pair of statement earrings

Disha Patani

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Madhuri Dixit redefines elegance in blue

Click Here