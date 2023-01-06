Sara To Alia:
Divas in green ethnic wear
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 6, 2023
FASHION
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress opted for a sheer neon green saree that left us mesmerised!
Anushka Sharma
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara’s trendy coordinated set featuring green flared pants and a bralette from The Little Black Bow is a fresh take on heavy ethnic sets
Kiara Advani
Image: Anaita Shroff Adjania Instagram
Alia’s custom emerald green anarkali set paired with a contrasting dupatta is classic and perfect for festive occasions
Alia Bhatt
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Statement-making and gorgeous, Katrina’s embellished green saree accented with subtle red tones is bookmark-worthy
Katrina Kaif
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet went all out in a heavily embellished emerald green lehenga by Manish Malhotra
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya added a touch of a millennial twist by wearing a bright, fluorescent green gossamer lehenga and a one-shoulder blouse
Ananya Panday
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya’s lightweight green saree is a minimalist yet attractive way to make a statement at a wedding
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Atrangi Re actress serves fresh and glamorous vibes in a strappy green sharara by Sukriti and Aakriti
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Kriti’s heavily embellished sparkling green lehenga by Zara Umrigar is ideal for a festive occasion
Kriti Sanon
Image: Pinkvilla
DP looked festive-ready in an emerald green sharara by Sabyasachi
Deepika Padukone
