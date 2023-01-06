Heading 3

Sara To Alia:
Divas in green ethnic wear

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 6, 2023

FASHION

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress opted for a sheer neon green saree that left us mesmerised!

Anushka Sharma 

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara’s trendy coordinated set featuring green flared pants and a bralette from The Little Black Bow is a fresh take on heavy ethnic sets

Kiara Advani 

Image: Anaita Shroff Adjania Instagram

Alia’s custom emerald green anarkali set paired with a contrasting dupatta is classic and perfect for festive occasions

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Statement-making and gorgeous, Katrina’s embellished green saree accented with subtle red tones is bookmark-worthy

Katrina Kaif 

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The starlet went all out in a heavily embellished emerald green lehenga by Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram 

Ananya added a touch of a millennial twist by wearing a bright, fluorescent green gossamer lehenga and a one-shoulder blouse

Ananya Panday

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya’s lightweight green saree is a minimalist yet attractive way to make a statement at a wedding

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

The Atrangi Re actress serves fresh and glamorous vibes in a strappy green sharara by Sukriti and Aakriti

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Kriti’s heavily embellished sparkling green lehenga by Zara Umrigar is ideal for a festive occasion

Kriti Sanon

Image: Pinkvilla 

DP looked festive-ready in an emerald green sharara by Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone 

