Sara to Alia:

Stars in strapless dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
 Singh

SEPT 21, 2022

FASHION

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress sizzled in an alluring red strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline from the collection of Julie Vino

Disha Patani

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

The SOTY 2 star dazzled in a mermaid-style gold dress with feather fringes along the hem, and the body-hugging bodice highlighting her curves

Tara Sutaria

Image: Sara Ali Khan

The Simba actress was all glam and glitz as she donned a sultry yellow sequin mini dress from the collection of Annie’s Ibiza

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The actress from Good Luck Jerry looked stunning in a neon lime green strapless dress featuring a long train

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

While wearing this stunning evening ball gown in pink from Naeem Khan's collection, the Liger actress resembled a Barbie doll

Ananya Panday

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram

The Naagin star looked beguiling and hot in this amazing black sequined floor-length dress from the collection of Rudraksh Dwivedi

Mouni Roy

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The actress looked so hot and terrific as she donned an all-white floral embroidered dress from the collection of Daisy

Malaika Arora

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Kabir Singh actress looked alluring and seductive while wearing this white corset-style strapless dress from the House of CB line

Kiara Advani

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Bramhastra actress rocked a pink and orange strapless dress featuring a heavy train and a thigh-high split showing off her toned legs

Alia Bhatt

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress looked stunning and radiant while wearing a vibrant purple corset dress with a floral print and enjoying the breeze in her hair

Katrina Kaif

