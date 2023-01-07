Sara to Ananya:
Celebs in sheer sarees
Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora's saree collection is enough to make anyone go green with envy
Nora Fatehi
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
This floral sheer number is just so pretty
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
She often treats her fans with her glamorous saree looks
Ananya Panday
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana packed a whole lot of glamour in this golden sheer saree
Suhana Khan
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She oozes oomph in this orange sheer saree
Katrina Kaif
Source: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara looks pretty as a picture in this green sheer organza saree
Kiara Advani
Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She pulled off this attire with utmost grace and panache
Sara Ali Khan
Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
We can't take our eyes off from Bhumi's red sheer saree
Bhumi Pednekar
Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram
There is nothing this 'Param Sundari' can't pull off
Kriti Sanon
