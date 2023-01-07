Heading 3

Sara to Ananya:
Celebs in sheer sarees 

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta 

JAN 7, 2023

FASHION

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora's saree collection is enough to make anyone go green with envy 

Nora Fatehi 

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

This floral sheer number is just so pretty 

Janhvi Kapoor 

Sara Ali Khan: The OG kurta girl

Janhvi Kapoor's hot vacay outfits

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

She often treats her fans with her glamorous saree looks 

Ananya Panday 

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana packed a whole lot of glamour in this golden sheer saree

Suhana Khan 

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She oozes oomph in this orange sheer saree 

Katrina Kaif 

Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara looks pretty as a picture in this green sheer organza saree

Kiara Advani 

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She pulled off this attire with utmost grace and panache 

Sara Ali Khan 

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram 

We can't take our eyes off from Bhumi's red sheer saree

Bhumi Pednekar 

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

There is nothing this 'Param Sundari' can't pull off 

Kriti Sanon

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here