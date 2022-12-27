Sara to Disha:
Celebs in pastel lehengas
Image: Richa Chadha Instagram
For her pre-wedding festivities, Richa Chadha wore a beautiful pastel embellished lehenga with an off-shoulder top
Richa Chadha
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara’s dreamy floral lehenga gets a huge thumbs up from us!
Kiara Advani
Image: Amey Ghatge
Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal in this powder blue lehenga paired with a matching peplum kurta
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Rohan Shrestha
Shraddha Kapoor looks every bit a diva in this pastel green lehenga by Kresha Bajaj
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Lilac is the most trending colour this season, and Tara looked absolutely stunning in this lilac lehenga!
Tara Sutaria
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
We are obsessed with Disha Patani’s blush embellished pink lehenga paired with a strapless sequinned blouse
Disha Patani
Image: Shareef Nandyala
Attending your BFF’s wedding this summer? Opt for a beautiful pastel lehenga like Sonal Chauhan!
Sonal Chauhan
Image: K Vinayak
Ananya wrote, “I like pink. A lot. Clearly. Ok bye,” while sharing this picture of herself in a pastel pink lehenga
Ananya Panday
Image: Stories by Joseph Radhik
Anushka Sharma is a trendsetter, and the pastel lehenga bridal look became quite popular after her wedding!
Anushka Sharma
Image: Angad Bedi Instagram
Neha Dhupia looked stunning at her wedding in a pastel pink lehenga
Neha Dhupia
