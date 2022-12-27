Heading 3

Sara to Disha:
Celebs in pastel lehengas

Lubna
Khan

DEC 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Richa Chadha Instagram

For her pre-wedding festivities, Richa Chadha wore a beautiful pastel embellished lehenga with an off-shoulder top

Richa Chadha

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s dreamy floral lehenga gets a huge thumbs up from us!

Kiara Advani

Image: Amey Ghatge

Sara Ali Khan looks ethereal in this powder blue lehenga paired with a matching peplum kurta

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Rohan Shrestha

Shraddha Kapoor looks every bit a diva in this pastel green lehenga by Kresha Bajaj

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Lilac is the most trending colour this season, and Tara looked absolutely stunning in this lilac lehenga!

Tara Sutaria

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

We are obsessed with Disha Patani’s blush embellished pink lehenga paired with a strapless sequinned blouse

 Disha Patani

Image: Shareef Nandyala

Attending your BFF’s wedding this summer? Opt for a beautiful pastel lehenga like Sonal Chauhan!

Sonal Chauhan

Image: K Vinayak

Ananya wrote, “I like pink. A lot. Clearly. Ok bye,” while sharing this picture of herself in a pastel pink lehenga

Ananya Panday

Image: Stories by Joseph Radhik

Anushka Sharma is a trendsetter, and the pastel lehenga bridal look became quite popular after her wedding!

Anushka Sharma

Image: Angad Bedi Instagram

Neha Dhupia looked stunning at her wedding in a pastel pink lehenga

 Neha Dhupia

