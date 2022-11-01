Heading 3

Sara to Janhvi
 Celebs in sequin outfits

Sakshi
Singh

Nov 1, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara aced the Diwali party look in a silver sequin embroidered lehenga by Manish Malhotra and completed the look with a diamond choker.

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress wore a gorgeous high-neck bodycon dress Yousef Al Jasmi with a sleek bun and statement jewelry.

Ananya Panday

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora dazzled in an ivory Falguni and Shane Peacock saree, that she styled with a necklace and an oyster shell purse.

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

The Diva looked stunning in a glittery floor-length bodycon dress that showed off her stunning curves.

Malaika Arora

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Rashmika kept her look simple and elegant with an ivory saree with embroidered borders and a beige blouse.

Rashmika Mandanna

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked smoking hot as she showed off her toned waist in a pink-hued saree with a silver bedazzled blouse by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Disha Patani

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

The Bedhak actress sure does know how to make heads turn as she poses in a white shimmery strapless mini dress.

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Pooja Hedge Instagram

The Radhe Shyam actress sported a golden shimmery mini strappy dress by Azotiique and styled it with bronze makeup and subtle waves.

Pooja Hegde

Image: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana wore a golden-hued saree from the collection of Manish Malhotra and accessorized it with studs for a Diva look.

Suhana Khan

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi was all about glitz and glam wearing a silver shimmer saree styled with diamond earrings and smokey eyes.

Janhvi Kapoor

