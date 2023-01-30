Heading 3

Sara to Kiara:
Beachwear collection

Akriti Anand

FASHION

JAN 30, 2023

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Undoubtedly she has the best physique and flaunts it with her bikini pictures

Disha Patani

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Her bikini pictures have always set the internet on fire

Tara Sutaria

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looks gorgeous in blue and green colour bikini

Katrina Kaif

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The actress aces leopard print beachwear

Nora Fatehi

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara knows how to make heads turn when on a vacation

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

She looks stylish in this black colour bikini

Ananya Panday

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

She is blessed with the best physique and this picture is proof

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She looks sexy in a yellow bikini

Kiara Advani

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez Instagram

She makes sure to show off her bikini body and looks gorgeous in this picture

Jacqueline Fernandez

