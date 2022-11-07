Heading 3

Sara to Nora:
 Celeb-inspired hairstyles

Sakshi
Singh

Nov 7, 2022

FASHION

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Donning a stunning shimmering yellow strapless dress and kohl eyes, Sara styled her hair into soft beachy waves for the perfect diva look.

Sara Ali Khan 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram 

Tara was all about keeping things not so simple but dramatic, as she sported a messy hairdo with tight curls accentuating her highlights.

Tara Sutaria

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia power dressed in a purple blazer and blue denim, keeping her hair fuss-free with a side part and minimal soft waves for that chicness.

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

In a black leather dress and bold red lips, Disha gave a classic bob a modern twist with minimal effort on the forelock.

Disha Patani

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya opted for a tight-curl layering look with a side part that beauteously complimented her square face and pink strapless dress.

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

As Malaika chose to wear a white pearl saree and bronzed makeup, she kept her hair simple with a bun and wavy bangs.

Malaika Arora

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

Kiara dazzled in a bright purple shimmer halter-neck jumpsuit, styled with a middle-parted messy ponytail with added volume to the crown.

Kiara Advani

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Are you looking for glam hair ideas? Consider Madhuri Dixit's simple open haircut with a front pouf for some added sass.

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram 

She dazzled in a Falguni and Shane Peacock saree, styled with a side-parted hairdo and tight waves for that diva effect.

Nora Fatehi

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

Don’t know how to style your fringes? Khushi Kapoor has got you covered as she confidently dons her fringe in a sleek ponytail.

Khushi Kapoor

