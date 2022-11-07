Sara to Nora:
Celeb-inspired hairstyles
Sakshi
Singh
Nov 7, 2022
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Donning a stunning shimmering yellow strapless dress and kohl eyes, Sara styled her hair into soft beachy waves for the perfect diva look.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara was all about keeping things not so simple but dramatic, as she sported a messy hairdo with tight curls accentuating her highlights.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia power dressed in a purple blazer and blue denim, keeping her hair fuss-free with a side part and minimal soft waves for that chicness.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
In a black leather dress and bold red lips, Disha gave a classic bob a modern twist with minimal effort on the forelock.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya opted for a tight-curl layering look with a side part that beauteously complimented her square face and pink strapless dress.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
As Malaika chose to wear a white pearl saree and bronzed makeup, she kept her hair simple with a bun and wavy bangs.
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara dazzled in a bright purple shimmer halter-neck jumpsuit, styled with a middle-parted messy ponytail with added volume to the crown.
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Are you looking for glam hair ideas? Consider Madhuri Dixit's simple open haircut with a front pouf for some added sass.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
She dazzled in a Falguni and Shane Peacock saree, styled with a side-parted hairdo and tight waves for that diva effect.
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
Don’t know how to style your fringes? Khushi Kapoor has got you covered as she confidently dons her fringe in a sleek ponytail.
