Sara to Nora:
Metallic outfits of celebs

DEC 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia rocked a metallic gown that came with cape-like sleeves and a plunging neckline during her pregnancy.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa looked stunning in a rose pink metallic strapless gown featuring a thigh-high slit.

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika upped the hotness quotient in a body-hugging off-shoulder dress.

Malaika Arora

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi made heads turn in a pleated metallic gown featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara dished out barbie girl goals in a holographic silver metallic dress. 

Sara Ali Khan

Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Kiara, who always manages to stand out in the crowd, sported a shimmery cutout ensemble during the promotion of a film. 

Kiara Advani

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora turned up the heat in a metallic floor-length gown featuring full sleeves, and a high neckline, with cut-outs around the waist. 

Nora Fatehi

Image: Leepakshi Ellawadi Instagram

Kareena fluttered everyone’s heart in a silver flowy dress featuring pleat detailing. 

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram

Shraddha looked all things stylish in an emerald green metallic strapless dress. 

Shraddha Kapoor

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Deepika sported a shimmery blue bodysuit that she paired with a metallic blue accord pleat skirt.

Deepika Padukone

