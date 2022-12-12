Sara to Nora:
Metallic outfits of celebs
pinkvilla
Sneha
Hiro
DEC 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia rocked a metallic gown that came with cape-like sleeves and a plunging neckline during her pregnancy.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa looked stunning in a rose pink metallic strapless gown featuring a thigh-high slit.
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika upped the hotness quotient in a body-hugging off-shoulder dress.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi made heads turn in a pleated metallic gown featuring a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara dished out barbie girl goals in a holographic silver metallic dress.
Video: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Kiara, who always manages to stand out in the crowd, sported a shimmery cutout ensemble during the promotion of a film.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora turned up the heat in a metallic floor-length gown featuring full sleeves, and a high neckline, with cut-outs around the waist.
Image: Leepakshi Ellawadi Instagram
Kareena fluttered everyone’s heart in a silver flowy dress featuring pleat detailing.
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha looked all things stylish in an emerald green metallic strapless dress.
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Deepika sported a shimmery blue bodysuit that she paired with a metallic blue accord pleat skirt.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.