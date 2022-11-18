Sara to Sonam:
Stars-approved kurta sets
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
NOV 18, 2022
FASHION
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
The actress looks gorgeous in a red silk kurta and pants with a printed dupatta.
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
She stunned in an ivory-white kurta and churidar.
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Vicky shared the picture in which his wife wore an off-white kurta with a yellow dupatta.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia wore a green silk kurta with golden work and pants.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Mili actress looked charming in a kurta and palazzo set.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara opted for a lavender kurta and sharara set.
Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram
Sonam looked pretty in a white Anarkali kurta.
Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram
The star looked ravishing in a red sharara and kurta.
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
The actress looked gorgeous in a red gotta patti work kurta.
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
She wore a red polka dot kurta with golden trousers.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.