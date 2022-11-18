Heading 3

Sara to Sonam:
Stars-approved kurta sets

Akriti
Anand

NOV 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in a red silk kurta and pants with a printed dupatta.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

She stunned in an ivory-white kurta and churidar.

Anushka Sharma

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

Vicky shared the picture in which his wife wore an off-white kurta with a yellow dupatta.

Katrina Kaif

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia wore a green silk kurta with golden work and pants.

Alia Bhatt

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Mili actress looked charming in a kurta and palazzo set.

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Sara opted for a lavender kurta and sharara set.

 Sara Ali Khan

Image: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Sonam looked pretty in a white Anarkali kurta.

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Instagram

The star looked ravishing in a red sharara and kurta.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

The actress looked gorgeous in a red gotta patti work kurta.

 Shilpa Shetty

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

She wore a red polka dot kurta with golden trousers.

Deepika Padukone

