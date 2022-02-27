Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Feb 27, 2022

Sara's desi looks in white outfits

Pretty As Always

Sara Ali Khan painted a pretty picture in a strappy white Anarkali set adorned with hand-painted floral motifs

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

A white mistletoe lehenga by Anita Dongre ensured that her desi look was on fleek!

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Elegance Redefined

During her trip to Udaipur, she kept her look simple yet charming in an all-white kurta set

Vision In White

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

To add a playful spin to her white kurta and matching churidar, she wore a beautiful floral dupatta with it

Pretty In White Churidar Kurta

Image: Pinkvilla

Perfect for a spring day, her white kurta with floral prints in shades of pink and green looked every bit pleasant!

Floral Print White Kurta Set

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked pretty as ever in her straight white kurta, cropped white trousers and a matching dupatta

All-white Look

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Her sleeveless white kurta with minimal pink embroidery is a perfect pick for summer festivities at home

Minimal Kurta

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Minimal and sophisticated, her white lehenga skirt and a floral blouse made for a lovely wedding guest look

Floral White Lehenga

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Her white sharara suit adorned with heavy floral embroidered patterns in multiple hues was a treat to the eyes!

White Sharara Suit

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She added bright hues to her white kurta by pairing it with an orange dupatta and light green leggings

Touch Of Bright Hues

Image: Pinkvilla

