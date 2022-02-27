Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Feb 27, 2022
Sara's desi looks in white outfits
Pretty As Always
Sara Ali Khan painted a pretty picture in a strappy white Anarkali set adorned with hand-painted floral motifs
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
A white mistletoe lehenga by Anita Dongre ensured that her desi look was on fleek!
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Elegance Redefined
During her trip to Udaipur, she kept her look simple yet charming in an all-white kurta set
Vision In White
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
To add a playful spin to her white kurta and matching churidar, she wore a beautiful floral dupatta with it
Pretty In White Churidar Kurta
Image: Pinkvilla
Perfect for a spring day, her white kurta with floral prints in shades of pink and green looked every bit pleasant!
Floral Print White Kurta Set
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked pretty as ever in her straight white kurta, cropped white trousers and a matching dupatta
All-white Look
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Her sleeveless white kurta with minimal pink embroidery is a perfect pick for summer festivities at home
Minimal Kurta
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Minimal and sophisticated, her white lehenga skirt and a floral blouse made for a lovely wedding guest look
Floral White Lehenga
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Her white sharara suit adorned with heavy floral embroidered patterns in multiple hues was a treat to the eyes!
White Sharara Suit
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
She added bright hues to her white kurta by pairing it with an orange dupatta and light green leggings
Touch Of Bright Hues
Image: Pinkvilla
