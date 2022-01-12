Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

AUTHOR

Jan 12, 2022

Saree blouse styles inspired by Kangana

Puff-sleeve Blouse

For an elegant look, Kangana styled her saree with a matching blue blouse with puffy sleeves and a retro neckline

Image: Pinkvilla

Deep-neck Backless Blouse

To give a contemporary upgrade to her printed drape, she styled it with a deep-neck blouse with a backless knot design

Image: Pinkvilla

Blouse With Pearl Detailings

Her Raw Mango silk saree looked fabulous with a satin silk sleeveless blouse in a matching hue and gold tissue and pearl detailing

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Half-sleeve Backless Blouse

For a modest look, she teamed her beige and golden Sabyasachi drape with a dark brown half-sleeve blouse with a backless detail, and round neckline

Image: Sabyasachi instagram

Crew-neck Blouse With Ruffles

She paired a pink handloom drape with a pristine white crew neck blouse with tiny ruffles at the neckline and sleeves, and intricate floral embroidery throughout

Image: Robert Naorem instagram

Full-sleeve Printed Blouse

For a striking look, Kangana chose a pink and green long sleeve floral printed blouse to style with her brown and gold woven saree by Sabyasachi

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Close-neck Blouse

She matched her stunning yellow silk saree with an equally classic close-neck blouse that ended a little above her elbows

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Cut-sleeve Blouse

To style her yellow Bandhani saree, she picked out a deep-neck cut sleeve blouse in the same hue

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Strapless Blouse

She gave a ravishing twist to her six-yard floral drape by wearing it with a fitted strapless blouse

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

Ruffle Blouse

Her blue floral saree paired with a ruffle sleeve blouse is a perfect pick for summer weddings

Video: Pinkvilla Raw

Corset-inspired Blouse

And this black corset-style is perfect for adding a sultry twist to a classic drape

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in a black sequin dress

Click Here