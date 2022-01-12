Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
AUTHOR
Jan 12, 2022
Saree blouse styles inspired by Kangana
Puff-sleeve Blouse
For an elegant look, Kangana styled her saree with a matching blue blouse with puffy sleeves and a retro neckline
Image: Pinkvilla
Deep-neck Backless Blouse
To give a contemporary upgrade to her printed drape, she styled it with a deep-neck blouse with a backless knot design
Image: Pinkvilla
Blouse With Pearl Detailings
Her Raw Mango silk saree looked fabulous with a satin silk sleeveless blouse in a matching hue and gold tissue and pearl detailing
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Half-sleeve Backless Blouse
For a modest look, she teamed her beige and golden Sabyasachi drape with a dark brown half-sleeve blouse with a backless detail, and round neckline
Image: Sabyasachi instagram
Crew-neck Blouse With Ruffles
She paired a pink handloom drape with a pristine white crew neck blouse with tiny ruffles at the neckline and sleeves, and intricate floral embroidery throughout
Image: Robert Naorem instagram
Full-sleeve Printed Blouse
For a striking look, Kangana chose a pink and green long sleeve floral printed blouse to style with her brown and gold woven saree by Sabyasachi
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Close-neck Blouse
She matched her stunning yellow silk saree with an equally classic close-neck blouse that ended a little above her elbows
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Cut-sleeve Blouse
To style her yellow Bandhani saree, she picked out a deep-neck cut sleeve blouse in the same hue
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Strapless Blouse
She gave a ravishing twist to her six-yard floral drape by wearing it with a fitted strapless blouse
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Ruffle Blouse
Her blue floral saree paired with a ruffle sleeve blouse is a perfect pick for summer weddings
Video: Pinkvilla Raw
Corset-inspired Blouse
And this black corset-style is perfect for adding a sultry twist to a classic drape
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebs in a black sequin dress