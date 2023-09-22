Heading 3

Ayushmaan Sharma

Fashion

September 22, 2023

Saree draping styles for festive look

Image: Pexels

In this draping style, the pallu is draped over the left shoulder and left open instead of pleating and pinning it up

Open pallu draping 

Image: Pexels 

This style is a modern take on the traditional saree draping style. In this style, the pallu is draped over the front of the body, making it a unique and stylish way to flaunt a saree

Front pallu draping 

Image: Pinterest 

Mumtaz saree draping 

The draping style is named after the Mumtaz’s look from the film Ram Aur Shyam. In this style, the saree is draped in such a way that it forms layers in the front, giving it a retro and vintage look

Image: Pexels 

In the Nivi or basic saree draping style, saree is pleated and tucked at the waist and then draped over the left shoulder, leaving the pallu hanging behind

Nivi draping 

Image: Pinterest 

It is inspired by the silhouette of a mermaid's tail and is perfect for parties and weddings. In this style, the saree is draped tightly around the legs and flares out at the bottom

Mermaid saree draping

Image: Pinterest 

This style is a fusion of Indian and western sensibilities. In this, a belt is used to cinch the saree at the waist, giving it a modern and chic look

Belted saree draping 

Image: Pinterest 

The cape-style saree draping is a unique and elegant way to drape a saree. In this style, a cape is worn over the saree, lending it a modern and contemporary look

Cape style saree draping

Image: Pinterest

The belted cape saree draping style is a fusion of the above two popular draping styles. It creates a modern and elegant look that is perfect for weddings and parties

Belted cape saree draping 

Image: Pinterest

A butterfly-style saree drape is a stylish and modern way to drape a saree. It is characterised by pleats at the back that resemble butterfly wings, hence the name

Butterfly saree draping

Image: Pinterest 

The dhoti style saree draping is a fusion of the traditional saree and dhoti, which is popular among young women. For the dhoti style, you wear leggings or tight-fit pants instead of a petticoat

Dhoti style saree draping

