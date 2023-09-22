pinkvilla
Ayushmaan Sharma
Fashion
September 22, 2023
Saree draping styles for festive look
Image: Pexels
In this draping style, the pallu is draped over the left shoulder and left open instead of pleating and pinning it up
Open pallu draping
Image: Pexels
This style is a modern take on the traditional saree draping style. In this style, the pallu is draped over the front of the body, making it a unique and stylish way to flaunt a saree
Front pallu draping
Image: Pinterest
Mumtaz saree draping
The draping style is named after the Mumtaz’s look from the film Ram Aur Shyam. In this style, the saree is draped in such a way that it forms layers in the front, giving it a retro and vintage look
Image: Pexels
In the Nivi or basic saree draping style, saree is pleated and tucked at the waist and then draped over the left shoulder, leaving the pallu hanging behind
Nivi draping
Image: Pinterest
It is inspired by the silhouette of a mermaid's tail and is perfect for parties and weddings. In this style, the saree is draped tightly around the legs and flares out at the bottom
Mermaid saree draping
Image: Pinterest
This style is a fusion of Indian and western sensibilities. In this, a belt is used to cinch the saree at the waist, giving it a modern and chic look
Belted saree draping
Image: Pinterest
The cape-style saree draping is a unique and elegant way to drape a saree. In this style, a cape is worn over the saree, lending it a modern and contemporary look
Cape style saree draping
Image: Pinterest
The belted cape saree draping style is a fusion of the above two popular draping styles. It creates a modern and elegant look that is perfect for weddings and parties
Belted cape saree draping
Image: Pinterest
A butterfly-style saree drape is a stylish and modern way to drape a saree. It is characterised by pleats at the back that resemble butterfly wings, hence the name
Butterfly saree draping
Image: Pinterest
The dhoti style saree draping is a fusion of the traditional saree and dhoti, which is popular among young women. For the dhoti style, you wear leggings or tight-fit pants instead of a petticoat
Dhoti style saree draping
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.