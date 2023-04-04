Saree inspiration for summer weddings

Summer weddings are the perfect occasion to flaunt your favourite saree in light and breezy fabrics. Here are some saree ideas that are perfect for a summer wedding
Ideas for summer sarees
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor appeared stunning in a minimal ivory saree, which makes for a perfect summer evening party outfit due to its embroidery and a strapless blouse
Janhvi Kapoor
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Ananya Panday
Ananya donned an ice-blue Manish Malhotra saree made of chiffon fabric. The saree was adorned with intricate ivory floral Chikankari embroidery, and the borders were embellished with sequins and beads, making it a gorgeous piece
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia kept it sleek and chic with this pristine white saree with a black blouse with white detailing
Alia Bhatt
Image- Arpita Mehta Official’s Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor appeared stunning in a yellow sequin saree, which makes for a perfect summer party outfit due to its refreshing and romantic colour
Shanaya Kapoor
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
For a summer wedding ceremony this season, Varun Bahl's white and pink floral saree is a great option that we are leaning towards
Kiara Advani
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
Katrina Kaif looked stunning in an ice-blue Anita Dongre saree that was made of sustainable georgette fabric. The saree was paired with a matching blouse that featured tasselled detailing at the ends
Katrina Kaif
Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram
Athiya looked elegant in a Falguni Shane Peacock saree made of tulle fabric in a sunshine yellow shade. The saree was adorned with crystals, sequins and beads, adding to its overall beauty
Athiya Shetty
Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram
Payal Khandwala's saree stole the spotlight with its striking chrysanthemum graphics. The sari was made of a viscose blend and silk organza material featuring a nature-themed palette of white and green, which amplified the timeless silhouette of the garment
Karisma Kapoor
Image- Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram
Sobhita looks stunning in this golden tissue saree which looks lightweight and breezy for a summer party
Sobhita Dhulipala
Image- Rohit Bal’s Instagram
Remember to choose a saree that not only looks good but also feels comfortable to wear in the heat. Opt for lighter fabrics and pastel shades to beat the heat and look stylish at the same time