Heading 3

Saree inspiration for summer weddings

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 04, 2023

Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Summer weddings are the perfect occasion to flaunt your favourite saree in light and breezy fabrics. Here are some saree ideas that are perfect for a summer wedding

Ideas for summer sarees

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor appeared stunning in a minimal ivory saree, which makes for a perfect summer evening party outfit due to its embroidery and a strapless blouse

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Ananya Panday

Ananya donned an ice-blue Manish Malhotra saree made of chiffon fabric. The saree was adorned with intricate ivory floral Chikankari embroidery, and the borders were embellished with sequins and beads, making it a gorgeous piece

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia kept it sleek and chic with this pristine white saree with a black blouse with white detailing

Alia Bhatt

Image- Arpita Mehta Official’s Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor appeared stunning in a yellow sequin saree, which makes for a perfect summer party outfit due to its refreshing and romantic colour

Shanaya Kapoor

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

For a summer wedding ceremony this season, Varun Bahl's white and pink floral saree is a great option that we are leaning towards

Kiara Advani

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

Katrina Kaif looked stunning in an ice-blue Anita Dongre saree that was made of sustainable georgette fabric. The saree was paired with a matching blouse that featured tasselled detailing at the ends

Katrina Kaif

Image- Athiya Shetty’s Instagram

Athiya looked elegant in a Falguni Shane Peacock saree made of tulle fabric in a sunshine yellow shade. The saree was adorned with crystals, sequins and beads, adding to its overall beauty

Athiya Shetty

Image- Karisma Kapoor’s Instagram

Payal Khandwala's saree stole the spotlight with its striking chrysanthemum graphics. The sari was made of a viscose blend and silk organza material featuring a nature-themed palette of white and green, which amplified the timeless silhouette of the garment

Karisma Kapoor

Image- Sobhita Dhulipala’s Instagram

Sobhita looks stunning in this golden tissue saree which looks lightweight and breezy for a summer party

Sobhita Dhulipala

Image- Rohit Bal’s Instagram 

Remember to choose a saree that not only looks good but also feels comfortable to wear in the heat. Opt for lighter fabrics and pastel shades to beat the heat and look stylish at the same time

Light fabrics

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here