Sarees from Rubina Dilaik’s closet
mar 09, 2023
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The Bigg Boss 14 winner has us floored with her black and golden floral saree with statement jewellery
Statement saree
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina looked gorgeous as she paired her light brown saree print with a rust orange blouse
Brown classy looks
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina looked beautiful in a peach sheer saree which she wore with a blue silk blouse
Sheer Saree
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina was a sight to behold in a beautiful orange saree with a green border and mirror work
Love for polka dot
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The Bigg Boss 15 winner wore a blue geometric print saree which she paired with a net blouse
Geometric Print saree
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina opted for a magenta saree with paisley embroidery and it was paired with a light blue blouse
Paisley embroidered saree
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The actress looked ravishing in her pink saree with golden embroidery and opted for a heavily embroidered blouse
Embroidered border saree
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina looked ravishing as she wore a green coloured floral print saree with a yellow ruffled blouse
Floral Print
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame is dishing retro vibes in a red coloured saree with a white blouse
Retro Look
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina wore a red saree with a touch of gold and multi-coloured tassel hem
Red is her colour
