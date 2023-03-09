Heading 3

Sarees from Rubina Dilaik’s closet

Arushi Srivastava

mar 09, 2023

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The Bigg Boss 14 winner has us floored with her black and golden floral saree with statement jewellery

Statement saree

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina looked gorgeous as she paired her light brown saree print with a rust orange blouse

Brown classy looks

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina looked beautiful in a peach sheer saree which she wore with a blue silk blouse

Sheer Saree

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina was a sight to behold in a beautiful orange saree with a green border and mirror work

Love for polka dot

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The Bigg Boss 15 winner wore a blue geometric print saree which she paired with a net blouse

Geometric Print saree

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina opted for a magenta saree with paisley embroidery and it was paired with a light blue blouse

Paisley embroidered saree

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The actress looked ravishing in her pink saree with golden embroidery and opted for a heavily embroidered blouse

Embroidered border saree

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina looked ravishing as she wore a green coloured floral print saree with a yellow ruffled blouse

Floral Print

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 fame is dishing retro vibes in a red coloured saree with a white blouse

Retro Look

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina wore a red saree with a touch of gold and multi-coloured tassel hem

Red is her colour

