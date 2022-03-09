Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 09, 2022
Sarees for a summer wedding ft. celebs
Sheer Saree
For a summer cocktail wedding, Kriti-approved sheer black saree beautified with sequins and mini beads is the perfect pick!
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
To keep things simple and elegant for a day festivity, we would love to take a cue from Alia’s silk organza saree with Resham and Patra embroidery in gold thread
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Silk Organza
For a decent monochrome look, you can always count on Katrina’s solid powder blue saree and a matching sequined blouse
Image: Katrina Kaif instagram
Pastel Hues
There’s no summer without florals and Janhvi’s lightweight floral-print drape will convince you to buy a similar one for a day wedding festivity
Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram
Floral Power
Sequins are the life of any party and this maroon sequined drape sported by Shilpa with a dramatic blouse is giving us major cues!
Sequins For The Win
Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram
If you wish to take things up a notch minus the bright shades, this cream-colour embroidered saree worn by Deepika will keep you going
Embroidered Wonder
Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram
For a ravishing mehendi look, count on Shilpa’s emerald green drape with a ruffled border and paired with an embellished blouse
Ruffle Drape
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
A concept saree like this sparkly golden number donned by Kiara Advani will elevate your cocktail reception look ten times!
Concept Saree
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
If you wish to take the trendy route, a tie-dye saree in soft hues is what you need and Saniya Malhotra agrees!
Tie-Dye Trend
Image: Sukriti Grover instagram
For a simple yet significant look, Kangana’s green Sabyasachi drape with a statement golden border is the perfect choice
Saree With A Statement Border
Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram
