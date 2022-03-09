Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 09, 2022

Sarees for a summer wedding ft. celebs

Sheer Saree

For a summer cocktail wedding, Kriti-approved sheer black saree beautified with sequins and mini beads is the perfect pick!

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

To keep things simple and elegant for a day festivity, we would love to take a cue from Alia’s silk organza saree with Resham and Patra embroidery in gold thread

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Silk Organza

For a decent monochrome look, you can always count on Katrina’s solid powder blue saree and a matching sequined blouse

Image: Katrina Kaif instagram

Pastel Hues

There’s no summer without florals and Janhvi’s lightweight floral-print drape will convince you to buy a similar one for a day wedding festivity

Image: Janhvi Kapoor instagram

Floral Power

Sequins are the life of any party and this maroon sequined drape sported by Shilpa with a dramatic blouse is giving us major cues!

Sequins For The Win

Image: Shilpa Shetty instagram

If you wish to take things up a notch minus the bright shades, this cream-colour embroidered saree worn by Deepika will keep you going

Embroidered Wonder

Image: Shaleena Nathani instagram

For a ravishing mehendi look, count on Shilpa’s emerald green drape with a ruffled border and paired with an embellished blouse

Ruffle Drape

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

A concept saree like this sparkly golden number donned by Kiara Advani will elevate your cocktail reception look ten times!

Concept Saree

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

If you wish to take the trendy route, a tie-dye saree in soft hues is what you need and Saniya Malhotra agrees!

Tie-Dye Trend

Image: Sukriti Grover instagram

For a simple yet significant look, Kangana’s green Sabyasachi drape with a statement golden border is the perfect choice

Saree With A Statement Border

Image: Kangana Ranaut instagram

