Sarees to steal from Deepika Padukone

The superstar looks resplendent in a signature Sindoori Taashi embroidered saree from the label Torani
Red Romance
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Her simple and delicate all-black chiffon saree is a staple that every ethnic-wear lover must have in her wardrobe!
Black Love
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The diva made a strong case for contemporary drapes by picking out a bright yellow ruffle saree by Sabyasachi.
Dramatic Quotient
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress looked ethereal in an ivory Faraz Manan saree featuring detailed silver embellishments
Spectacular
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She looked stunning in a black and gold striped Sabyasachi saree at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival
Dazzling In Stripes
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
She exudes elegance in a sheer white organza saree with delicate floral and foliage embroidery work
Dreamy Haze
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
Lightweight and soothing, her pleated pastel saree with yellow, green, blue, and blush pink shades is best for creating a fuss-free ethnic look
Pastel Love
Image: Pinkvilla
Her black lehenga saree with a plunging blouse made jaws drop
Contemporary Drapes
Image: Raw Mango Instagram
Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in this fuchsia pink Raw Mango saree with a striking gold border on its hem and pallu
Classic Much
