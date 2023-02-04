Heading 3

Sarees to steal from Deepika Padukone

FEB 04, 2023


Image: Pinkvilla

The superstar looks resplendent in a signature Sindoori Taashi embroidered saree from the label Torani

Red Romance

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Her simple and delicate all-black chiffon saree is a staple that every ethnic-wear lover must have in her wardrobe! 

Black Love 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The diva made a strong case for contemporary drapes by picking out a bright yellow ruffle saree by Sabyasachi. 

Dramatic Quotient 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress looked ethereal in an ivory Faraz Manan saree featuring detailed silver embellishments

Spectacular 

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She looked stunning in a black and gold striped Sabyasachi saree at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

Dazzling In Stripes

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

She exudes elegance in a sheer white organza saree with delicate floral and foliage embroidery work

Dreamy Haze

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

Lightweight and soothing, her pleated pastel saree with yellow, green, blue, and blush pink shades is best for creating a fuss-free ethnic look 

Pastel Love

Image: Pinkvilla

Her black lehenga saree with a plunging blouse made jaws drop

Contemporary Drapes

Image: Raw Mango Instagram

Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in this fuchsia pink Raw Mango saree with a striking gold border on its hem and pallu

Classic Much

