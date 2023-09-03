Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta 

Fashion

SEPTEMBER 03, 2023

Sargun Kaur Luthra in black 

Boss Babe 

The Kaal Bhairav Rahasya debutante is oozing boss-babe vibes in this all-black ensemble. The strapless top and pants look flattering 

Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram 

Casual charm 

The Mayavi Maling fame looks casual yet chic in this black top paired with white pants. Messy hair and minimal makeup completed her look 

Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram 

 Lush lace

Luthra has put the heat to shame in this lace and leather outfit. A black top with lace detailing and leather pants is a smart combination

Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram 

Polka delight 

The diva looks bewitching in this one-shoulder white top with polka dots teamed up with black pants 

Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram 

Sizzling shorts 

The enchantress is swaying hearts in this black lace top paired with a matching shirt. The shorts add an oomph factor 

Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram 

 Dazzling dress

The talented star has raised the temperature in this lace gown. The plunging neckline and thigh-high slit are eye-catching 

Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram 

Shower swirl

The Yeh Hai Chahatein protagonist has captured the attention of her fans in this halter-neck black dress 

Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram 

Beach vibes 

The Aswathama actress looks alluring in this black dress as she is basking in the sunshine and the oceanic comfort 

Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram 

 Lush lehenga 

The Kasganj artist looks tantalizing in this plain lehenga teamed up with black and gold choli. Wavy hair and minimal accessories elevate her look

Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram 

The fashionista has mesmerized her fans in this strapless black top with white lace detailing paired with grey pants

Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram 

Strapless spunk 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here