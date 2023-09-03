pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
SEPTEMBER 03, 2023
Sargun Kaur Luthra in black
Boss Babe
The Kaal Bhairav Rahasya debutante is oozing boss-babe vibes in this all-black ensemble. The strapless top and pants look flattering
Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram
Casual charm
The Mayavi Maling fame looks casual yet chic in this black top paired with white pants. Messy hair and minimal makeup completed her look
Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram
Lush lace
Luthra has put the heat to shame in this lace and leather outfit. A black top with lace detailing and leather pants is a smart combination
Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram
Polka delight
The diva looks bewitching in this one-shoulder white top with polka dots teamed up with black pants
Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram
Sizzling shorts
The enchantress is swaying hearts in this black lace top paired with a matching shirt. The shorts add an oomph factor
Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram
Dazzling dress
The talented star has raised the temperature in this lace gown. The plunging neckline and thigh-high slit are eye-catching
Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram
Shower swirl
The Yeh Hai Chahatein protagonist has captured the attention of her fans in this halter-neck black dress
Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram
Beach vibes
The Aswathama actress looks alluring in this black dress as she is basking in the sunshine and the oceanic comfort
Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram
Lush lehenga
The Kasganj artist looks tantalizing in this plain lehenga teamed up with black and gold choli. Wavy hair and minimal accessories elevate her look
Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram
The fashionista has mesmerized her fans in this strapless black top with white lace detailing paired with grey pants
Images: Sargun Kaur Luthra’s Instagram
Strapless spunk
