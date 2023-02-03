Saumya Tandon aces winter fashion
Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram
Saumya Tandon is acing the winter fashion with her oversized sweater and cute shimmery mini skirt
Turtle neck oversize sweater
Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram
The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame looks fabulous in a pink sweater top with a laced design in front and leather pants
Victorian era
Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram
Dress to impress
Saumya Tandon looks super sassy in a neon short and puffy dress paired with black stockings
Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram
Saumya Tandon is creating winter fashion trends with her turtleneck pullover and golden mini skirt paired with a woolen cap
Golden girl
Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram
Opt for a simple yet cute look this winter season with a sweatshirt and denim
Girl next door
Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram
Saumya Tandon flaunted her winter outfit and looked every bit stylish in a black pullover and green skirt with a red scarf
Fashionista diva
Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram
Saumya Tandon is enjoying the winter with a fashionable twist of jacket and denim
Adorable in denim
Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram
The fans of Saumya Tandon are simply amazed by the chic look of the actress in a checkered crop and skirt set
Twirl in style
Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram
The actress looks like a beautiful sunflower in a yellow zipper top and pleated skirt set
Gorgeous sunflower
