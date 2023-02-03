Heading 3

Saumya Tandon aces winter fashion

Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram

Saumya Tandon is acing the winter fashion with her oversized sweater and cute shimmery mini skirt

Turtle neck oversize sweater

Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram

The Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame looks fabulous in a pink sweater top with a laced design in front and leather pants

Victorian era

Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram

Dress to impress

Saumya Tandon looks super sassy in a neon short and puffy dress paired with black stockings

Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram

Saumya Tandon is creating winter fashion trends with her turtleneck pullover and golden mini skirt paired with a woolen cap

Golden girl

Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram

Opt for a simple yet cute look this winter season with a sweatshirt and denim

Girl next door

Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram

Saumya Tandon flaunted her winter outfit and looked every bit stylish in a black pullover and green skirt with a red scarf

Fashionista diva

Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram

Saumya Tandon is enjoying the winter with a fashionable twist of jacket and denim

Adorable in denim

Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram

The fans of Saumya Tandon are simply amazed by the chic look of the actress in a checkered crop and skirt set

Twirl in style

Source- Saumya Tandon Instagram

The actress looks like a beautiful sunflower in a yellow zipper top and pleated skirt set

Gorgeous sunflower

