Sayani Gupta's sartorial picks

Sakshi
Singh
DEC 8, 2022
FASHION
Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram
Divine white
The Four more shots actress looked ravishing in this ivory-smocked top, flared bottoms, and long satin shrug
Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram
Making our jaws drop to the floor in a metallic copper-tiered dress with a plunging neckline, she styled it with matching heels
Dazzling mettalic
Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram
She looked lovely in the colorful co-ord set paired with subtle accessories and pale-yellow heels, exuding an easy-breezy vibe
Summer child
Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram
The actress defines elegance in Manishii’s one-shoulder top with high-waisted trousers and crochet heels
Snazzy and jazzy
Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram
The diva showed off her edgy side in this eccentric black leather outfit and flaunted her gorgeous curves
Black much
Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram
She wore a scarlet dress with a plunging neckline and amped up her look with a swipe of ruby hue
Stunning in satin
Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram
The ‘Parched’ actress’ style was on fleek as she sported a sweetheart neckline bedazzled jumpsuit with a pop of rainbow hues on the bodice..
Glittering and glamourous
Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram
She looks modish in this all black ensemble with a v-neckline and cut-out details above the bust styled with danglers
Classy and sassy
Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram
The ‘Inside Edge’ actress tugs at our hearts in this off-shoulder tiered dress teamed with metallic heels and a chunky accessory
Whimsy layers
Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram
Sayani power dresses in a light brown blazer dress with a white turtlneck top and a pair of red heels
Power dressing
