Sayani Gupta's sartorial picks

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 8, 2022

FASHION

Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram 

Divine white

The Four more shots actress looked ravishing in this ivory-smocked top, flared bottoms, and long satin shrug

Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram 

Making our jaws drop to the floor in a metallic copper-tiered dress with a plunging neckline, she  styled it with matching heels

Dazzling mettalic

Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram 

She looked lovely in the colorful co-ord set paired with subtle accessories and pale-yellow heels, exuding an easy-breezy vibe

Summer child

Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram 

The actress defines elegance in Manishii’s one-shoulder top with high-waisted trousers and crochet heels

Snazzy and jazzy

Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram 

The diva showed off her edgy side in this eccentric black leather outfit and flaunted her gorgeous curves

Black much

Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram 

She wore a scarlet dress with a plunging neckline and amped up her look with a swipe of ruby hue

Stunning in satin

Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram 

The ‘Parched’ actress’ style was on fleek as she sported a sweetheart neckline bedazzled jumpsuit with a pop of rainbow hues on the bodice..

Glittering and glamourous

Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram 

She looks modish in this all black ensemble with a v-neckline and cut-out details above the bust styled with danglers

Classy and sassy

Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram 

The ‘Inside Edge’ actress tugs at our hearts in this off-shoulder tiered dress teamed with metallic heels and a chunky accessory

Whimsy layers

Image: Shree Rajgopal Instagram 

Sayani power dresses in a light brown blazer dress with a white turtlneck top and a pair of red heels

Power dressing

