April 24, 2021
Scarlett Johansson’s gorgeous looks
The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ actress looks no less than a diva on the red carpet. In a red sparkly dress, she ensured that all eyes were on her Credits: Getty Images
For the SAG Awards 2020, Scarlett picked out a teal gown by Armani and accessorised her outfit with drop-diamond earrings Credits: Getty Images
And for the Oscars 2020, she picked out a strapless metallic gown by Oscar de la Renta. Neat hairdo, smokey eyes and glossy lips finished off her glam look Credits: Getty Images
For the 73rd British Academy Film Awards, the Black Widow of Marvel was dolled up in a baby pink custom gown by Atelier Versace Credits: Getty Images
The diva also made a stunning appearance at the Golden Globe Awards 2020 in a lavish red dress with a huge bow at the back Credits: Getty Images
She looked like a million bucks in a half dull gold and half black gown with a thigh-high slit that revealed her toned legs Credits: Getty Images
Keeping things simple yet significant, Johansson chose to wear a strapless white dress with black floral prints on it. A pair of blue strappy stilettos completed her look Credits: Getty Images
Showing us how to nail the power dressing in her own bold style, Scarlett opted for a chic black ensemble by Tom Ford. The daring bustier on the left added the oomph to her look Credits: Getty Images
Seems like she is a fan of red and scarlet outfits. This elegant scarlet dress screams nothing but perfection! Credits: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson sure knows how to go from elegant to chic with enviable ease. Be it a bespoke gown or a cute co-ord, the actress slays in them all! Credits: Getty Images
