Scarlett Johansson's fashion moments
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 23, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Scarlett Johansson was a sight to behold as she walked the red carpet for an event sporting this Celine gown in dull gold and black
Scarlett Johansson looked stunning as she attended the Venice Film Festival sporting a sequinned red gown by Celine featuring a sweetheart neckline
Scarlett Johansson ditched the gowns and wore this adorable pink co-ord set for one of her red carpet outings
The Black Widow star dazzled the red carpet sporting this glittery bodycon dress and looked absolutely stunning
Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous sporting this strapless white dress with black floral block prints as she attended a event
Scarlett Johansson looked amazing as she sported this black halter neck body-hugging dress for an event
Scarlett looked like a fairytale princess as she sported this light pink ballroom gown with tulle and a plunging neckline
Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous in a dazzling metallic glitter dress as she attended an event with her husband Colin Jost
Scarlett Johansson looked beautiful sporting this white off-shoulder gown at the Emmy Awards with a thigh-high slit
At the 2004 Met Gala, Scarlett Johansson was a sight to behold as she walked the red carpet in a gorgeous satin yellow gown
