Scarlett Johansson's fashion moments

Scarlett Johansson was a sight to behold as she walked the red carpet for an event sporting this Celine gown in dull gold and black

Black and Gold 

Scarlett Johansson looked stunning as she attended the Venice Film Festival sporting a sequinned red gown by Celine featuring a sweetheart neckline

Sequinned Gown

Scarlett Johansson ditched the gowns and wore this adorable pink co-ord set for one of her red carpet outings

Co-ord Set

The Black Widow star dazzled the red carpet sporting this glittery bodycon dress and looked absolutely stunning

Bodycon Dress

Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous sporting this strapless white dress with black floral block prints as she attended a event

Floral Dress

Scarlett Johansson looked amazing as she sported this black halter neck body-hugging dress for an event

Black Dress

Scarlett looked like a fairytale princess as she sported this light pink ballroom gown with tulle and a plunging neckline

Ballroom Gown

Scarlett Johansson looked gorgeous in a dazzling metallic glitter dress as she attended an event with her husband Colin Jost

Glitter Dress

Scarlett Johansson looked beautiful sporting this white off-shoulder gown at the Emmy Awards with a thigh-high slit

Off-Shoulder Gown

At the 2004 Met Gala, Scarlett Johansson was a sight to behold as she walked the red carpet in a gorgeous satin yellow gown

Met Gala Throwback

