JAN 03, 2022
School girl style ft. Khushi Kapoor
Plaid Skirts
Khushi looked super cute in a plaid lilac tennis skirt teamed with a white ribbed crop top
Video: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Chic Cardigan
She wore a lavender cardigan with a white tennis skirt and added glitter with a shiny Prada bag
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Khushi looked winter ready in an oversized grey sweater and a cute tennis skirt
Oversized Sweater
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
She teamed an oversized plaid jacket with a white crop top and beige trousers
Contrast With Plaids
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Khushi wore a chic colour blocking crop sweater with high-waisted tie-dye denims
Color Blocking
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Khushi paired a beige sweater over a collared shirt and a tennis skirt
School Girl Vibes
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
She teamed a light blue cardigan with white jeans and a matching crop top
Cardigan Baby
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
She teamed a knotted neutral-toned shirt with high-waisted trousers in a darker shade
Neutral-Tones
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
Khushi wore a printed knotted shirt bearing oversized sleeves with blue denims
Printed Affair
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
She wore the classic white shirt that bore a bow on the neck with dark washed denims
Classic White Shirt
Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram
