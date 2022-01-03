FASHION

RISHIKA SHAH

AUTHOR

JAN 03, 2022

School girl style ft. Khushi Kapoor

Plaid Skirts

 Khushi looked super cute in a plaid lilac tennis skirt teamed with a white ribbed crop top

Video: Khushi Kapoor instagram 

Chic Cardigan 

She wore a lavender cardigan with a white tennis skirt and added glitter with a shiny Prada bag

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

 Khushi looked winter ready in an oversized grey sweater and a cute tennis skirt

Oversized Sweater

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

 She teamed an oversized plaid jacket with a white crop top and beige trousers

Contrast With Plaids

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

Khushi wore a chic colour blocking crop sweater with high-waisted tie-dye denims

Color Blocking 

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

 Khushi paired a beige sweater over a collared shirt and a tennis skirt

School Girl Vibes

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

She teamed a light blue cardigan with white jeans and a matching crop top

Cardigan Baby 

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

She teamed a knotted neutral-toned shirt with high-waisted trousers in a darker shade

Neutral-Tones 

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

Khushi wore a printed knotted shirt bearing oversized sleeves with blue denims

Printed Affair 

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

 She wore the classic white shirt that bore a bow on the neck with dark washed denims

Classic White Shirt

Image: Khushi Kapoor instagram

