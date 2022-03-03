FASHION
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 03, 2022
Selena Gomez is a diva in black outfits
Black Oscar de la Renta Gown
At the 2022 SAG Awards, Selena wore a custom-made column gown by luxury design house Oscar de la Renta and left us in awe of her beauty!
Image: Getty Images
She exuded chic vibes in a mini black leather skirt and a black bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline
Image: Getty Images
Black Skirt & A Bodysuit
Sel made yet another statement in a head-to-toe black look that included a little black dress, a cropped jacket, and matching strappy heels
Image: Getty Images
LBD With A Jacket
For an event, she was decked up in an all-black outfit featuring a high-waisted faux leather skirt, a matching jacket, and a black tank top
Image: Getty Images
All-Black Look
Classic and simple, her strappy LBD ensured that all eyes were on her!
Classic LBD
Image: Getty Images
She experimented with cutouts in her favourite shade by picking out a mid-length satin dress with a plunging neckline and a small cut out at her waist
Satin Midi Dress
Image: Getty Images
She then added some pop of colour to her black formal pants by pairing them with a mustard yellow long-sleeve top with an exaggerated cowl neck
Black With Mustard Yellow
Image: Getty Images
For a simple and comfortable look, Selena picked out a black and white pinstripe pajama set and rocked it with effortless ease!
Not-so-basic Pajama Set
Image: Getty Images
For an all-black formal look, she paired a black blouse with black formal pants and a black oversized coat thrown over the shoulders
Formal Vibes
Image: Getty Images
At the American Music Awards, she took things a notch higher by stepping out in a leather blazer dress with zipper details
Leather Love
Image: Getty Images
And at the Billboard red carpet, Selena upped the ante in a strapless black corset top and a pair of laser-cut leather pants with a glamorous gold buckle
Edgy Choice
Image: Getty Images
