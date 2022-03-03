FASHION

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 03, 2022

Selena Gomez is a diva in black outfits

Heading 3

Black Oscar de la Renta Gown

At the 2022 SAG Awards, Selena wore a custom-made column gown by luxury design house Oscar de la Renta and left us in awe of her beauty!

Image: Getty Images

She exuded chic vibes in a mini black leather skirt and a black bodysuit with a sweetheart neckline

Image: Getty Images

Black Skirt & A Bodysuit

Sel made yet another statement in a head-to-toe black look that included a little black dress, a cropped jacket, and matching strappy heels

Image: Getty Images

LBD With A Jacket

For an event, she was decked up in an all-black outfit featuring a high-waisted faux leather skirt, a matching jacket, and a black tank top

Image: Getty Images

All-Black Look

Classic and simple, her strappy LBD ensured that all eyes were on her!

Classic LBD

Image: Getty Images

She experimented with cutouts in her favourite shade by picking out a mid-length satin dress with a plunging neckline and a small cut out at her waist

Satin Midi Dress

Image: Getty Images

She then added some pop of colour to her black formal pants by pairing them with a mustard yellow long-sleeve top with an exaggerated cowl neck

Black With Mustard Yellow

Image: Getty Images

For a simple and comfortable look, Selena picked out a black and white pinstripe pajama set and rocked it with effortless ease!

Not-so-basic Pajama Set

Image: Getty Images

For an all-black formal look, she paired a black blouse with black formal pants and a black oversized coat thrown over the shoulders

Formal Vibes

Image: Getty Images

At the American Music Awards, she took things a notch higher by stepping out in a leather blazer dress with zipper details

Leather Love

Image: Getty Images

And at the Billboard red carpet, Selena upped the ante in a strapless black corset top and a pair of laser-cut leather pants with a glamorous gold buckle

Edgy Choice

Image: Getty Images

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Farhan Akhtar-Shibani's mehendi function

Click Here