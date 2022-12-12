Selena Gomez's best red carpet looks
pinkvilla
Surabhi Redkar
DEC 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Velvet Suit
Selena Gomez rocked a blue velvet suit to one of her red carpet appearances and there's no one else who could have worn it better
Image: Getty Images
Selena donned this beautiful white shirt dress at the premiere of her show, Only Murders in the Building
Shirt Dress
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez attended the SAG Awards sporting this stunning black velvet gown with puffed-up sleeves
Awards Ready
Image: Getty Images
She attended the Critics Choice Awards sporting this amazing red gown with a cape
Red Gown
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez rocked a stunning little black dress for one of her red carpet outings and made heads turn with this look
LBD
Image: Getty Images
Selena donned a gorgeous black leather dress at the American Music Awards and we loved this edgy look
Leather Dress
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez looked amazing as she donned a strapless neon green dress by Versace for an awards ceremony
Neon Green
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez donned a strapless corset along with leather pants for one of the awards and it's one of her best looks
Leather Pants
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez looked every bit beautiful as she walked the Cannes red carpet in this stunning white outfit
Cannes Look
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez wore another amazing strapless dress for one of the red carpet event and it's the ruffled sleeves that grabbed all the attention
Beauty in Black
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.