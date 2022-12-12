Heading 3

Selena Gomez's best red carpet looks

Surabhi Redkar

DEC 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Velvet Suit

Selena Gomez rocked a blue velvet suit to one of her red carpet appearances and there's no one else who could have worn it better

Image: Getty Images

Selena donned this beautiful white shirt dress at the premiere of her show, Only Murders in the Building

Shirt Dress

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez attended the SAG Awards sporting this stunning black velvet gown with puffed-up sleeves

Awards Ready

Image: Getty Images

She attended the Critics Choice Awards sporting this amazing red gown with a cape

Red Gown

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez rocked a stunning little black dress for one of her red carpet outings and made heads turn with this look

LBD

Image: Getty Images

Selena donned a gorgeous black leather dress at the American Music Awards and we loved this edgy look

Leather Dress

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez looked amazing as she donned a strapless neon green dress by Versace for an awards ceremony

Neon Green

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez donned a strapless corset along with leather pants for one of the awards and it's one of her best looks

Leather Pants

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez looked every bit beautiful as she walked the Cannes red carpet in this stunning white outfit

Cannes Look

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez wore another amazing strapless dress for one of the red carpet event and it's the ruffled sleeves that grabbed all the attention

Beauty in Black

