Selena Gomez's Black Dresses
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
JAN 11, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Ruffled Dress
Selena Gomez looks picture perfect in this black ruffled dress along with golden bangles
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez stunningly gave out a major lady boss vibe in this black tuxedo coat
One Button Tuxedo
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez looks cute and chic in this black-and-white top and skirt
Houndstooth Top & Skirt
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez rocked the red carpet in this super classic deconstructed blazer dress with a twist
Classic Blazer
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez looks awards ready in this amazing black velvet gown
Velvet Gown
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez looks glamorous in this long maxi dress with white prints and matching shoes
Maxi Dress
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez looks dreamy and beautiful in this black polka dots midi dress
Polka Dots
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez wowed everyone in this stunning deep-neck sleeveless dress
Sleeveless
Image: Getty Images
Selena Gomez donned this amazing stylish black leather dress at the American Music Awards
Leather Love
