Selena Gomez's Black Dresses

Arpita Sarkar

JAN 11, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Ruffled Dress

Selena Gomez looks picture perfect in this black ruffled dress along with golden bangles

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez stunningly gave out a major lady boss vibe in this black tuxedo coat

One Button Tuxedo

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez looks cute and chic in this black-and-white top and skirt

Houndstooth Top & Skirt

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez rocked the red carpet in this super classic deconstructed blazer dress with a twist

Classic Blazer

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez looks awards ready in this amazing black velvet gown

Velvet Gown

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez looks glamorous in this long maxi dress with white prints and matching shoes

Maxi Dress

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez looks dreamy and beautiful in this black polka dots midi dress

Polka Dots

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez wowed everyone in this stunning deep-neck sleeveless dress

Sleeveless

Image: Getty Images

Selena Gomez donned this amazing stylish black leather dress at the American Music Awards

Leather Love

