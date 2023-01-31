Sensational Jannat Zubair
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 31, 2023
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Get the best date look ideas from one and only Jannat Zubair like this dazzling bodycon dress
Elegant in lavender
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Don’t we love to see Jannat Zubair in ethnic looks! Here, the actress is blowing our minds in a black saree with choker necklace
Stunner in saree
Exciting quiz on
Rupali Ganguly
Jasmin Bhasin’s
Beachy looks
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 fame paired her stunner blazer looks with bold attitude
Boss lady
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat Zubair is the queen of street style fashion with her off-shoulder top and high waist jeans
Steet chic fashion
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Wear your multicolour outfit and get ready to be showered with praises
Gorgeous in bodycon
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat Zubair offered a glimpse of her impeccable fashion sense with this stunner black outfit
Sizzling in black
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
The Tu Aashiqui fame has the perfect looks any event or party in an off-shoulder floor length dress
Sheer elegance
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat Zubair looks sensational in this blue corset dress
Corset style dress
Source- Jannat Zubair Instagram
Jannat Zubair is raising the temperature with her off-shoulder bodycon ruched dress
Fabulous in pink
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.