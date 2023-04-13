Heading 3

Sequin outfits we loved

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 13, 2023

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Many people opt for sequin dresses paired with more understated pieces, such as jeans or a blazer

Alia Bhatt

Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram

These outfits typically feature shimmering, light-reflecting sequins that catch the eye and make a statement

Janhvi Kapoor

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Many designers have incorporated sequins into their collections, offering a range of styles from sarees to dresses

Kriti Sanon

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram

Kiara Advani

Sequin dresses are a popular choice for proms, parties, and other special events

Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram

Some sequin outfits feature intricate patterns or designs, adding an extra layer of detail to the look

Shanaya Kapoor

Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram

Sequin outfits come in a variety of colours, including gold, silver, black, and more

Ananya Panday

Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram

While often associated with evening wear, sequin outfits can also be dressed down for a more casual look

Katrina Kaif

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

Sequin outfits are perfect for adding a touch of glamour to any occasion

Bhumi Pednekar

Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram

With the right accessories and styling, a sequin outfit can make a bold and unforgettable fashion statement

Sonakshi Sinha

Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram

A bodycon sequin dress can come in various styles, including sleeveless, long-sleeved, strapless, or with various necklines such as a halter or V-neck

Malaika Arora

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here