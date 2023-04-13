Sequin outfits we loved
APRIL 13, 2023
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Many people opt for sequin dresses paired with more understated pieces, such as jeans or a blazer
Alia Bhatt
Image- Janhvi Kapoor’s Instagram
These outfits typically feature shimmering, light-reflecting sequins that catch the eye and make a statement
Janhvi Kapoor
Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram
Many designers have incorporated sequins into their collections, offering a range of styles from sarees to dresses
Kriti Sanon
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
Kiara Advani
Sequin dresses are a popular choice for proms, parties, and other special events
Image- Shanaya Kapoor’s Instagram
Some sequin outfits feature intricate patterns or designs, adding an extra layer of detail to the look
Shanaya Kapoor
Image- Ananya Panday’s Instagram
Sequin outfits come in a variety of colours, including gold, silver, black, and more
Ananya Panday
Image- Katrina Kaif’s Instagram
While often associated with evening wear, sequin outfits can also be dressed down for a more casual look
Katrina Kaif
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
Sequin outfits are perfect for adding a touch of glamour to any occasion
Bhumi Pednekar
Image- Sonakshi Sinha’s Instagram
With the right accessories and styling, a sequin outfit can make a bold and unforgettable fashion statement
Sonakshi Sinha
Image- Malaika Arora’s Instagram
A bodycon sequin dress can come in various styles, including sleeveless, long-sleeved, strapless, or with various necklines such as a halter or V-neck
Malaika Arora
