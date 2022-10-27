Sequin sarees & divas at Manish's Diwali
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
OCT 27, 2022
FASHION
Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Kiara Advani wore a metallic gold-toned saree by Manish Malhotra and she paired it with a strappy blouse, which featured a scoop neckline.
Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor wore a silver sequin saree with embellished borders and she teamed up the look with a square neckline blouse.
Source: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora wore a statement black saree designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma. She paired it with a full-sleeved sheer lacy blouse.
Source: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan wore a golden sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra. She teamed it with a strappy embellished blouse which had a plunging neckline
Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
Dressed in a Manish Malhotra lilac saree, Madhuri Dixit paired her look with a halter neck-styled blouse.
Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Kajol donned a signature Manish Malhotra saree which had rose quartz and sequins. She paired it with a black low-back blouse.
Source: Diana Penty Instagram
Diana Penty wore an emerald green saree gown by Sonaakshi Raaj and she teamed it up with a strappy blouse with embellishments all over.
Source: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram
Rhea Chakraborty stunned in a golden sequin saree by Manish Malhotra and paired the number with a sleeveless blouse.
Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Malavika Mohanan wore a rose brown metallic sequin saree by Manish Malhotra and paired it with a strapless velvet blouse.
Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty wore a pink sequin saree by Manish Malhotra and teamed it up with a sleeveless blouse that also featured sequins on it.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.