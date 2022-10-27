Heading 3

Sequin sarees & divas at Manish's Diwali

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 27, 2022

Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

Kiara Advani wore a metallic gold-toned saree by Manish Malhotra and she paired it with a strappy blouse, which featured a scoop neckline.

Kiara Advani

Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

Shanaya Kapoor wore a silver sequin saree with embellished borders and she teamed up the look with a square neckline blouse.

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora wore a statement black saree designed by Jade by Monica and Karishma. She paired it with a full-sleeved sheer lacy blouse.

Malaika Arora

Source: Suhana Khan Instagram

Suhana Khan wore a golden sequinned saree by Manish Malhotra. She teamed it with a strappy embellished blouse which had a plunging neckline

Suhana Khan

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Dressed in a Manish Malhotra lilac saree, Madhuri Dixit paired her look with a halter neck-styled blouse.

Madhuri Dixit

Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

Kajol donned a signature Manish Malhotra saree which had rose quartz and sequins. She paired it with a black low-back blouse. 

Kajol

Source: Diana Penty Instagram

Diana Penty wore an emerald green saree gown by Sonaakshi Raaj and she teamed it up with a strappy blouse with embellishments all over. 

Diana Penty

Source: Rhea Chakraborty Instagram

Rhea Chakraborty stunned in a golden sequin saree by Manish Malhotra and paired the number with a sleeveless blouse.

Rhea Chakraborty

Source: Manish Malhotra Instagram 

Malavika Mohanan wore a rose brown metallic sequin saree by Manish Malhotra and paired it with a strapless velvet blouse. 

Malavika Mohanan

Source: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty wore a pink sequin saree by Manish Malhotra and teamed it up with a sleeveless blouse that also featured sequins on it.

Shilpa Shetty

