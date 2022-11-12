Heading 3

Sequin sarees we'd steal from celebs

Nov 12, 2022

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora

Malaika opted for a light green sequin saree and a cutout blouse. 

Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram

Tara Sutaria

Tara stunned in a grey sequin saree which she paired with a satin bralette-like blouse and her million-dollar smile.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi set the internet on fire with her hot look. She wore a white saree with a halter neckline matching blouse.

Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya upped the hotness quotient in a shimmery saree teamed up with a strappy blouse.

Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Kriti looked magical in a sequin saree. She rounded off her look with heavy jhumkas and a middle-parted bun. 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

Kajol

Kajol looked regal in this dark blue shimmery saree paired with a diamond necklace.

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi wore a lime yellow sequin saree with a matching plunging neckline blouse.

Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa flaunted her perfectly toned body in a pink sequin saree and a chic blouse. 

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma looked elegant in a black shimmery saree and on-point makeup. 

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora Fatehi

Nora stunned a in pink saree with a strappy blouse. She completed her look with loose curls and dewy makeup.

