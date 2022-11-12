Heading 3
Sequin sarees we’d steal from celebs
Sneha
Hiro
Nov 12, 2022
FASHION
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora
Malaika opted for a light green sequin saree and a cutout blouse.
Image: Tara Sutaria Instagram
Tara Sutaria
Tara stunned in a grey sequin saree which she paired with a satin bralette-like blouse and her million-dollar smile.
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor
Janhvi set the internet on fire with her hot look. She wore a white saree with a halter neckline matching blouse.
Image: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram
Shanaya Kapoor
Shanaya upped the hotness quotient in a shimmery saree teamed up with a strappy blouse.
Image: Kriti Sanon Instagram
Kriti Sanon
Kriti looked magical in a sequin saree. She rounded off her look with heavy jhumkas and a middle-parted bun.
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
Kajol
Kajol looked regal in this dark blue shimmery saree paired with a diamond necklace.
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi Pednekar
Bhumi wore a lime yellow sequin saree with a matching plunging neckline blouse.
Video: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa flaunted her perfectly toned body in a pink sequin saree and a chic blouse.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma Kapoor
Karisma looked elegant in a black shimmery saree and on-point makeup.
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora Fatehi
Nora stunned a in pink saree with a strappy blouse. She completed her look with loose curls and dewy makeup.