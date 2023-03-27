Heading 3

Shaheer Sheikh’s Style Diary

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar 

Fashion

mar 27, 2023

Video Source: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram 


Shaheer Sheikh looks cool in orange sweatshirt and black sunglasses 

Orange Sweatshirt 

Image: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram 

Shaheer looks super amazing in white t-shirt and black pants 

Black & White

Image: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Beachy Look

Shaheer looks beach-side ready in black t0shirt and beige pants 

Image: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram 

Shaheer is looking dashing while clicking a selfie 

Selfie Lover 

Image: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram 

Shaheer looks dapper in all-black outfit 

All Black 

Image: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram 

Shaheer looks fabulous in an ash and black outfit 

Black & Ash 

Image: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Shaheer looks hot in all white 

All White 

Image: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram 

Shaheer in black leather jacket looks perfect for a party 

Leather Love

Image: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram

Shaheer Sheikh looks amazing in green velvet jacket and all-white outfit inside 

Green Velvet 

Image: Shaheer Sheikh Instagram 

Shaheer looks fashionable in black long jacket, jeans and white sweatshirt inside 

Long Jacket

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here