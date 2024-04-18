Heading 3

Jiya Surana

Fashion

april 18, 2024

Shahid Kapoor in Western wear 

Image: Anisha Jain instagram 

A black, gray, and white striped pants and shirt set paired with white sneakers made Shahid look urbane and cool at the same time!

Urbane

Image: Anisha Jain instagram 

Taking the formal style a notch higher, Shahid aced the look in a colorful stitched blazer, black pants, and a shirt

Redefining Formal Style

Image: Anisha Jain instagram 

Making stripes his go-to pick for promotional looks, the actor kept it stylish in a blue and gray striped shirt and matching pants

Handsome

Image: Anisha Jain instagram 

Shahid exuded major boss-man vibes in a striped shirt paired with beige cargo pants and a matching jacket

Bossman Vibes

Image: Anisha Jain instagram 

This Punjabi Munda upped his sartorial game in a safari-inspired green jacket, blue denim jeans, and a crisp white shirt 

Style Game On Point 

Image: Anisha Jain instagram 

The Kabir Singh actor looked dapper in a varsity jacket, black formal pants, and a white shirt 

Dapper Look 

Image: Anisha Jain instagram 

Suave Style 

Kapoor’s suave style in a tie-dye denim shirt and gray jeans was absolutely on point!

Image: Anisha Jain instagram 

The Jersey actor made us go weak in the knees as he posed in a cream jacket, grayish shirt, and black pants

Smart

Image: Anisha Jain instagram 

Shahid Kapoor seems to be a real show stopper as he wears a basic black blazer and white shirt beneath 

Show stopper 

Image: Anisha Jain instagram 

He looked uber cool in his casual avatar which consisted of a printed shirt, black cargo pants, and neon sneakers

Uber Cool

