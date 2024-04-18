Heading 3
april 18, 2024
Shahid Kapoor in Western wear
Image: Anisha Jain instagram
A black, gray, and white striped pants and shirt set paired with white sneakers made Shahid look urbane and cool at the same time!
Urbane
Image: Anisha Jain instagram
Taking the formal style a notch higher, Shahid aced the look in a colorful stitched blazer, black pants, and a shirt
Redefining Formal Style
Image: Anisha Jain instagram
Making stripes his go-to pick for promotional looks, the actor kept it stylish in a blue and gray striped shirt and matching pants
Handsome
Image: Anisha Jain instagram
Shahid exuded major boss-man vibes in a striped shirt paired with beige cargo pants and a matching jacket
Bossman Vibes
Image: Anisha Jain instagram
This Punjabi Munda upped his sartorial game in a safari-inspired green jacket, blue denim jeans, and a crisp white shirt
Style Game On Point
Image: Anisha Jain instagram
The Kabir Singh actor looked dapper in a varsity jacket, black formal pants, and a white shirt
Dapper Look
Image: Anisha Jain instagram
Suave Style
Kapoor’s suave style in a tie-dye denim shirt and gray jeans was absolutely on point!
Image: Anisha Jain instagram
The Jersey actor made us go weak in the knees as he posed in a cream jacket, grayish shirt, and black pants
Smart
Image: Anisha Jain instagram
Shahid Kapoor seems to be a real show stopper as he wears a basic black blazer and white shirt beneath
Show stopper
Image: Anisha Jain instagram
He looked uber cool in his casual avatar which consisted of a printed shirt, black cargo pants, and neon sneakers
Uber Cool
