Heading 3

Shahid Kapoor-Mira's
style diaries

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 14, 2022

FASHION

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Ethnic vibes

Shahid Kapoor donned a black kurta with a matching jacket while Mira looked gorgeous in an ivory-white saree

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor wore a denim jacket over a white T-shirt while Mira Kapoor wore an off-shoulder printed maxi dress

Stylish together

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor twinned in black and white outfits as they posed for the camera

Twinning and winning

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor wore a blue Jade By Monica and Karishma creation. Shahid Kapoor donned a cream-coloured kurta

Power couple

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor redefined ethnic elegance in stunning white and gold ensembles

Match made in heaven

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor looked like a match made in heaven as they posed for a post-card worthy photo

Happy smiles

Source: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor looked dapper in a checkered black and white suit. Mira Kapoor stunned in a white gown

Serving looks

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Mira Kapoor wore a floral jumpsuit while Shahid Kapoor kept it casual in a hoodie and denim shorts

Posing for the paps

Source: Mira Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor chose a short suit in red, comprising a blazer. Shahid Kapoor dressed up in an all-white look

Style statement on point

Source: Pinkvilla

Shahid Kapoor opted for a white graphic T-shirt, while Mira Kapoor stunned in a yellow and white floral off-shoulder outfit

Date night

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here