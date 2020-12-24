Shahid Kapoor’s #BOSSMAN Looks December 24, 2020
Shahid pulls off the #bosslook in this deconstructed olive suit by Sahil Aneja
He looked suave and chic in this Rohit Bal couture outfit he chose for Diwali
Shahid also donned an all-black avatar paired with a black scarf with fine fringes for the GQ Style Awards
Shahid looks festive ready in this fire knotwork golden kurta by designer Kunal Rawal
Shahid sports a cool look in this blue semi-formal striped pant shirt for his movie promotion
For Man of The Decade at the Vogue Beauty Awards, he rocked a moulded menswear jacket
Shahid looked dapper in a black pantsuit for the Ambani-Mehta’s star-studded engagement party
Shahid sported a stylish look in this zebra printed pantsuit and a black shirt by Triplerrr
He looked stylish in a Gaurav Gupta chequered suit with a Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna tuxedo shirt
For Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception, Shahid wore an asymmetrical grey kurta
