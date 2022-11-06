Heading 3
Shahid Kapoor’s
Airport looks
Image: Pinkvilla
The sporty look
Shahid often keeps his airport looks cool and casual. He paired a white tee with black cargo shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
The co-ord set
Shahid Kapoor opted for a grey T-shirt and a similar shade jumper for his airport look
Image: Pinkvilla
The tracks and tee look
Shahid Kapoor looks handsome in a grey tee and black tracks as he walks with swag
Image: Pinkvilla
The cool boy look
Shahid opts for a cool boy look with a black hoodie and black shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
His smiling face
Shahid looks smart in an olive green sweater T-shirt that he paired with black pants
Image: Pinkvilla
The dapper look
Shahid takes airport fashion a notch higher with his jacket and cargo pants which he paired with black boots
Image: Pinkvilla
His bandanna look
The man-in-black completed his look with a bandanna
Image: Pinkvilla
Style king
Shahid Kapoor looks stylish in a black hoodie and black tracks. His orange glasses amp up his look
Image: Pinkvilla
The monochrome look
Shahid paired a black and white checkered shirt with a white T-shirt and black tracks
Image: Pinkvilla
The handsome boy
Shahid walks in style in a white jacket and white pants