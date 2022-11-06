Heading 3

Shahid Kapoor’s
 Airport looks

Sneha Hiro

NOV 06, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Pinkvilla

  The sporty look

Shahid often keeps his airport looks cool and casual. He paired a white tee with black cargo shorts

Image: Pinkvilla

 The co-ord set

Shahid Kapoor opted for a grey T-shirt and a similar shade jumper for his airport look

Image: Pinkvilla

 The tracks and tee look

Shahid Kapoor looks handsome in a grey tee and black tracks as he walks with swag

Image: Pinkvilla

  The cool boy look

Shahid opts for a cool boy look with a black hoodie and black shorts

Image: Pinkvilla

  His smiling face

Shahid looks smart in an olive green sweater T-shirt that he paired with black pants

Image: Pinkvilla

 The dapper look

Shahid takes airport fashion a notch higher with his jacket and cargo pants which he paired with black boots

Image: Pinkvilla

  His bandanna look

The man-in-black completed his look with a bandanna

Image: Pinkvilla

  Style king

Shahid Kapoor looks stylish in a black hoodie and black tracks. His orange glasses amp up his look

Image: Pinkvilla

  The monochrome look

Shahid paired a black and white checkered shirt with a white T-shirt and black tracks

Image: Pinkvilla

The handsome boy

Shahid walks in style in a white jacket and white pants

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here