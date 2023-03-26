Shahid Kapoor's Blazer Game
mar 26, 2023
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid Kapoor is known for his impeccable fashion sense, and his blazer style is no exception
Impeccable fashion
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
He often opts for slim-fit blazers that accentuate his lean physique
Slim-Fit
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid's blazers are usually in classic colours such as black, navy blue, and charcoal grey
Colour choices
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
He often pairs his blazers with slim-fit trousers or jeans to create a sleek, modern look
Sleek modern style
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid usually experiments with his style, as he mixes colours, adds prints or something which makes him stand out
Experimental
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
He is known to experiment with different textures, including suede and tweed, to add depth and interest to his blazer ensembles
Dare to Style
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid's blazer style is versatile and can be worn to a range of events, from formal occasions to more casual outings
Versatile
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid's blazers are often accessorised with a bow tie, adding a touch of elegance to his outfit
Extra Element
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Shahid's blazer style is often influenced by European fashion trends, and he can be seen sporting blazers from top international designers
Designer inspiration
Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Overall, Shahid Kapoor's blazer style is sophisticated, elegant, and fashionable, making him a style icon for many young men
Style Icon
