Shahid Kapoor's Blazer Game

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 26, 2023

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 


Shahid Kapoor is known for his impeccable fashion sense, and his blazer style is no exception

Impeccable fashion

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

He often opts for slim-fit blazers that accentuate his lean physique

Slim-Fit

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid's blazers are usually in classic colours such as black, navy blue, and charcoal grey

Colour choices

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

He often pairs his blazers with slim-fit trousers or jeans to create a sleek, modern look

Sleek modern style

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

Shahid usually experiments with his style, as he mixes colours, adds prints or something which makes him stand out

Experimental

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

He is known to experiment with different textures, including suede and tweed, to add depth and interest to his blazer ensembles

Dare to Style

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid's blazer style is versatile and can be worn to a range of events, from formal occasions to more casual outings

Versatile

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid's blazers are often accessorised with a bow tie, adding a touch of elegance to his outfit

Extra Element

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Shahid's blazer style is often influenced by European fashion trends, and he can be seen sporting blazers from top international designers

Designer inspiration

Image- Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram

Overall, Shahid Kapoor's blazer style is sophisticated, elegant, and fashionable, making him a style icon for many young men

Style Icon

