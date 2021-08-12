Exceptional style game of Shahid Kapoor
AUGUST 12, 2021
Right from cool and comfy outfits to sharp and dapper suits, Shahid Kapoor has rightly balanced the art of fashion like a true star!
Be it a zebra-stripe suit or a classic tuxedo, Shahid very well knows how to keep things formal for any event
A shiny Gaurav Gupta suit is not something that the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor is afraid of. Infact, he pulls it off with full confidence
Once in a while, he also likes to go all out with prints!
For vacations, Shahid likes to keep his style smart and easy. A pair of cargo trousers and a simple tee remain his favourite picks
He also likes to add a pop of colour to his otherwise simple look. And for that, he often chooses some funky neon sneakers to go with his outfit
Or sometimes a bright yellow kurta does the trick for him
When he takes the ethnic route, he ensures that he looks elegant in a simple white kurta and trousers
While posing for the paps in the city, the actor likes to opt for a solid-hue shirt and casual jeans
And we love the fact that Shahid Kapoor not only dresses up well but also keeps his grooming game on point!
