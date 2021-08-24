AUGUST 24, 2021
Shahid Kapoor's festive style guide
In a couture Rohit Bal outfit that featured a white Bandhgala sherwani and churidar, Shahid Kapoor looked ready to kick start the festivities!
Next, Shahid picked out a bright yellow kurta and teamed it up with relaxed black pants with stitched hems. Perfect for contemporary wedding festivities!
For a co-ordinated look, take cues from the actor on how to match the same shades for a slightly modish yet desi look!
And if you want to recreate Shahid’s dapper festive look, opt for a Bandhgala embroidered jacket and pair it with formal black pants
For a wedding, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actor had picked out a brown kurta with black embroidery work and cropped black trousers
Rocking the elegant traditional look, Shahid wore a white churidar and kurta set from label TISA STUDIO and topped it off with a bandi by Kunal Rawal
Seen alongside wife Mira Rajput during the Diwali festivities, the actor looked dapper in a collared embroidered kurta and matching churidaar pants
And for the wedding celebrations of Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, he had opted for a polka dot black sherwani to up his style quotient!
He had even walked down the red carpet in a desi attire that included a shiny black kurta and black churidar
His beige kurta with a front slit was smartly paired with unconventional blue bottoms for a unique festive look
