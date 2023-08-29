Heading 3

August 29, 2023

Shahid Kapoor’s sizzling suits 

The Ishq Vishk debutant is swaying hearts in this green professional outfit. The slight pop-of-pin is eye-catching 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

Green grace 

Vintage wine 

The Vivah star has put the heat to shame in this wine ensemble. The color swirl and ombre effect make the look more appealing 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

 Cream crush 

The Jab We Met hero is known for his unconventional roles and this cream attire with multiple prints is no different 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

Black & gold 

The R…Rajkumar protagonist looks ready to paint the town red in this black fit with gold and black shimmers 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

Grey glam 


The Udta Punjab fame has captured the attention of his fans in an all-grey professional fit. Well-set hair and his signature smirk enhance his look 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

 Metallic might 

The Padmaavat actor looks phenomenal in this metallic green blazer with metallic gold pants. Black boots and glares elevate his look 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

Bewitching black 

The Kabir Singh artist looks sensational in this all-black ensemble as he poses confidently 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

The Farzi superstar looks adorable in this checkered jacket with floral motifs. Dark beige pants and matching shoes complete the look 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

Checkered charm 

The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge looks breathtaking in this sea blue professional fit. The detailing at the collars is the highlight 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

Blushing Blue 

The Haider fame is a sight to behold in this black and white tuxedo. The shimmer cream blazer is eye-catching 

Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram 

White whirl 

