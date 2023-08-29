pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
August 29, 2023
Shahid Kapoor’s sizzling suits
The Ishq Vishk debutant is swaying hearts in this green professional outfit. The slight pop-of-pin is eye-catching
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Green grace
Vintage wine
The Vivah star has put the heat to shame in this wine ensemble. The color swirl and ombre effect make the look more appealing
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Cream crush
The Jab We Met hero is known for his unconventional roles and this cream attire with multiple prints is no different
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Black & gold
The R…Rajkumar protagonist looks ready to paint the town red in this black fit with gold and black shimmers
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Grey glam
The Udta Punjab fame has captured the attention of his fans in an all-grey professional fit. Well-set hair and his signature smirk enhance his look
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Metallic might
The Padmaavat actor looks phenomenal in this metallic green blazer with metallic gold pants. Black boots and glares elevate his look
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Bewitching black
The Kabir Singh artist looks sensational in this all-black ensemble as he poses confidently
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
The Farzi superstar looks adorable in this checkered jacket with floral motifs. Dark beige pants and matching shoes complete the look
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Checkered charm
The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa judge looks breathtaking in this sea blue professional fit. The detailing at the collars is the highlight
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
Blushing Blue
The Haider fame is a sight to behold in this black and white tuxedo. The shimmer cream blazer is eye-catching
Image: Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram
White whirl
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.