Heading 3

Shahid Kapoor’s style statement

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti
Anand

FASHION

JAN 16, 2023

Source: Shahid Kapoor instagram 

He looks tough guy in a brown colour jacket and grey printed T-shirt

 Rough guy

Source: Shahid Kapoor instagram 

He looks a cool handsome man in all-black outfit

Dapper

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fashionable closet

Bhumi Pednekar in gorgeous lehengas

Source: Shahid Kapoor instagram 

A white shirt and grey pant is apt for leaving an impression on anyone

 Elegant

Source: Shahid Kapoor instagram 

He is wearing black biker clothes

Biker

Source: Shahid Kapoor instagram 

Shahid is chilling in a blue colour tshirt

Carefree

Source: Shahid Kapoor instagram 

The actor is happily posing in a white printed shirt

Happy face

Source: Shahid Kapoor instagram 

He is taking our breath in this stylish suit

Stylish

Source: Shahid Kapoor instagram 

He is looking simply handsome in this wear

Suit karda

Source: Shahid Kapoor instagram 

He has amped his style in this latest fringe shirt

 Fringes

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here